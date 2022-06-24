Georgia migrating to new campus safety app

The university of Georgia is prepping to migrate its campus community to a new campus safety app. The university previously leveraged the LiveSafe app, but will now move to a new app called UGA Safe.

According to an official university release, UGA Safe will continue to promote safety and emergency preparedness across the University of Georgia community. The new app is available for free download from the Google Play store or the Apple App store.

Features of the UGA Safe app include:

Mobile Bluelight: immediately calls the UGA Police and shares the user’s location in real-time with the police.

immediately calls the UGA Police and shares the user’s location in real-time with the police. Friend Walk: sends user’s location in real-time to a friend so they can monitor progress as they walk to their destination.

sends user’s location in real-time to a friend so they can monitor progress as they walk to their destination. Chat with UGA Police: allows users to report a concern by texting with the UGA Police.

allows users to report a concern by texting with the UGA Police. What to do in an Emergency: offers tips for responding to an emergency to help students take immediate action.

offers tips for responding to an emergency to help students take immediate action. UGA Well-Being: links to UGA Well-Being resources from UGA Student Affairs.

links to UGA Well-Being resources from UGA Student Affairs. Report a Tip: allows users to submit crime, safety and other concerns to the UGA Police Department along with pictures and/or video.

allows users to submit crime, safety and other concerns to the UGA Police Department along with pictures and/or video. UGA Alert: sends alerts from the UGA Alert emergency notification system through the app and allows users to review a history of previous alerts.

LiveSafe will officially be discontinued on September 1, 2022. Once students have downloaded the new safety app, they can login using their UGA MyID or register as a guest to take advantage of the app’s features.

UGAAlert, Georgia’s emergency notification system, will remain unchanged and will continue to include email, text, and voice phone calls.