Skip to content

Georgia migrating to new campus safety app

  • Mobile

The university of Georgia is prepping to migrate its campus community to a new campus safety app. The university previously leveraged the LiveSafe app, but will now move to a new app called UGA Safe.

According to an official university release, UGA Safe will continue to promote safety and emergency preparedness across the University of Georgia community. The new app is available for free download from the Google Play store or the Apple App store.

Features of the UGA Safe app include:

  • Mobile Bluelight: immediately calls the UGA Police and shares the user’s location in real-time with the police.
  • Friend Walk: sends user’s location in real-time to a friend so they can monitor progress as they walk to their destination.
  • Chat with UGA Police: allows users to report a concern by texting with the UGA Police.
  • What to do in an Emergency: offers tips for responding to an emergency to help students take immediate action.
  • UGA Well-Being: links to UGA Well-Being resources from UGA Student Affairs.
  • Report a Tip: allows users to submit crime, safety and other concerns to the UGA Police Department along with pictures and/or video.
  • UGA Alert: sends alerts from the UGA Alert emergency notification system through the app and allows users to review a history of previous alerts.

LiveSafe will officially be discontinued on September 1, 2022. Once students have downloaded the new safety app, they can login using their UGA MyID or register as a guest to take advantage of the app’s features.

UGAAlert, Georgia’s emergency notification system, will remain unchanged and will continue to include email, text, and voice phone calls.

Related posts:

Michigan State launches campus safety app Saf… U. of Georgia outlines COVID-19 testing plan … Montana State has a new campus safety app… U. of Georgia makes OneCard available to onli…

Recent posts you might like

New Samsung Wallet could include mobile student ID support

New Samsung Wallet could include mobile student ID support

Samsung Electronics today announced the launch of Samsung Wallet, a new platform that enables Galaxy users to organize digital keys,…
Grubhub partners with Cartken for robot delivery

Grubhub partners with Cartken for robot delivery

Mobile food-ordering and delivery platform, Grubhub has partnered with Cartken, a technology startup that specializes in self-driving, AI-powered robotics and…
U. of Arizona, Grubhub create modern, convenient student dining experience

U. of Arizona, Grubhub create modern, convenient student dining experience

The trend in university dining services is undeniably one toward technology, with mobile ordering, delivery robots, pick-up lockers and self-service…
Flybuy, Apex Order Pickup Solutions partnership for digital locker pickup

Flybuy, Apex Order Pickup Solutions partnership for digital locker pickup

Radius Networks and Apex Order Pickup Solutions have partnered to provide restaurants and retailers with a frictionless locker pickup experience.…
U. of Denver community reacts to 'checkoutless' store

U. of Denver community reacts to 'checkoutless' store

The University of Denver campus community has been shopping a bit differently of late, with two new checkoutless store on…
FREE webinar to detail transaction system procurement process

FREE webinar to detail transaction system procurement process

CampusIDNews is presenting a free webinar event with NACCU, and transaction system vendor, TouchNet, to detail the sales and procurement…
Gettysburg using TouchNet OrderAhead dining app

Gettysburg using TouchNet OrderAhead dining app

Gettysburg College is leveraging OrderAhead, TouchNet’s mobile ordering app for campus dining services, to provide its campus community with a…
Brown University to launch virtual ID, mobile ordering

Brown University to launch virtual ID, mobile ordering

Members of the Brown University community will be able to use a new mobile version of their Brown IDs beginning…
George Washington hosts Swipe Out Hunger event

George Washington hosts Swipe Out Hunger event

George Washington University is partnering with Swipe Out Hunger to run an end of semester food donation campaign underpinned by…
Sodexo, North Carolina A&T extend robot delivery with ghost kitchen

Sodexo, North Carolina A&T extend robot delivery with ghost kitchen

Sodexo, together with North Carolina A&T State University, has opened a virtual restaurant concept that offers mobile ordering and robot…

EVENTS AND WEBINARS

View Calendar

NACCU UPDATES

Join the association of campus ID & transaction professionals. Click here to learn more.

NACCU Blog: Long-time Association business manager pens farewell letter
NACCU Blog: Long-time Association business manager...
NACCU shares Speedy Benchmark results
NACCU shares Speedy Benchmark results
NACCU Blog: Making the NACCU Listserv the best it can be
NACCU Blog: Making the NACCU Listserv...
MORE ARTICLES
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.