Skip to content

San Diego State launches campus safety app

  • Mobile

San Diego State University has launched a new campus safety app that will help promote student safety both on and off campus. The SDSU Safe app is a joint effort with AppArmor, the university’s vendor for mass emergency notifications.

According to an official university release, the campus safety app will be available for both the flagship SDSU campus and SDSU Imperial Valley. The app is available for free download for all students, faculty and staff.

“The safety and security of our community and campus are paramount,” says SDSU President Adela de la Torre. “In addition to enhancing safety-related workshops, training sessions and events over the recent years – including improved policies related to student conduct – we have improved our mechanisms for communicating campus emergencies and resources to students, faculty, staff and our parents and families.”

SDSU Safe leverages mobile and GPS technologies, with features that can send campus safety alerts as well as provide instant access to a range of university safety resources and reporting tools. SDSU Safe also includes a number of alert features, including:

  • Safety Notifications: Users can receive notifications and instructions from SDSU when the university is communicating about emergencies occurring on or near campus.
  • Friend Walk: Users can share their physical location with an individual through email or SMS, enabling that individual to track their progress to their destination.
  • Mobile Blue Light: This feature will contact the University Police Department, sharing information about user’s location in real time.
  • Reporting: Users can report emergencies, crime tips or incidents.
  • SDSU Urgent: Directly connects to the university’s Urgent.sdsu.edu page, which the university launches in the event of certain emergency situations to keep the campus informed of incidents, responses and safety measures.
  • Campus Map: Access to the SDSU and SDSU Imperial Valley maps with campus shuttle info.
All students, employees, parents and families and other community members are encouraged to update their contact information on file with SDSU to better enhance the app’s ability to send important information and alerts.
 
“In a public safety event it is critical that we quickly and simply communicate to our students, faculty, and staff ‘where they live,’ which is on their mobile devices,” says Jerry Sheehan, Vice President for Information Technology and Chief Information Officer at SDSU. “AppArmor provides us with a leading-edge app to help provide easy access to critical campus alerts and new tools, like friend walk, to help assure the safety of our students.”

Related posts:

San Diego State University c-stores go cashle… Case Western Reserve launches new campus safe… Michigan State launches campus safety app Saf… Georgia migrating to new campus safety app…

Recent posts you might like

Jacksonville State adds Kiwibot robot delivery

Jacksonville State adds Kiwibot robot delivery

Jacksonville State University has added robot delivery to its dining operations this fall through a partnership with Kiwibot and food-service…
Middle Tennessee launches new mobile app for ticketing

Middle Tennessee launches new mobile app for ticketing

Middle Tennessee State Athletics has launched a new mobile app that will enable fans load tickets into Apple Wallet or…
U. of Findlay revamps campus dining with robot delivery

U. of Findlay revamps campus dining with robot delivery

The University of Findlay has revamped its campus dining experience with the addition of delivery robots from Kiwibot. The arrival…
Case Western Reserve launches new campus safety app

Case Western Reserve launches new campus safety app

Case Western Reserve University will transition to two new campus safety apps for emergency alerts and transportation services on campus.…
U. of Washington implements two-factor authentication

U. of Washington implements two-factor authentication

The University of Washington is preparing to implement mandatory two-factor authentication for access to campus platforms. The university is encouraging…
Duke expands late night van service with mobile app

Duke expands late night van service with mobile app

Duke University is expanding access to its late night van service with a newly added feature to an existing mobile…
Boston College & CBORD bring kiosks, mobile ordering to campus

Boston College & CBORD bring kiosks, mobile ordering to campus

Boston College has joined a growing roster of universities to turn to technology in campus dining to both streamline efficiencies…
Stanford prepping for mobile access on campus

Stanford prepping for mobile access on campus

Stanford University is preparing for mobile access on campus with a new update to its campus mobile app. The Stanford…
Georgia migrating to new campus safety app

Georgia migrating to new campus safety app

The University of Georgia is prepping to migrate its campus community to a new campus safety app. The university previously…
New Samsung Wallet could include mobile student ID support

New Samsung Wallet could include mobile student ID support

Samsung Electronics today announced the launch of Samsung Wallet, a new platform that enables Galaxy users to organize digital keys,…

EVENTS AND WEBINARS

View Calendar

NACCU UPDATES

Join the association of campus ID & transaction professionals. Click here to learn more.

CampusIDChats: NACCU Data Summit
CampusIDChats: NACCU Data Summit
NACCU Blog: Long-time Association business manager pens farewell letter
NACCU Blog: Long-time Association business manager...
NACCU shares Speedy Benchmark results
NACCU shares Speedy Benchmark results
MORE ARTICLES
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.