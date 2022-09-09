Skip to content

Houston-Clear Lake launches emergency response safety app

  • Mobile

The University of Houston-Clear Lake has launched a new campus safety app to its campus security platform this fall. The university’s new SafeZone app is a safety communications service, that focuses on rapid responses to assistance calls across campus facilities.

According to an official university release, the SafeZone app was launched in time for the start of this fall semester, and will help the university to deliver more rapid response to calls for assistance across all campus facilities. The app include strict privacy safeguards on an opt-in basis. Optional services include real-time location sharing that are shared only if the student elects to activate an app-based alert or chooses to use the app’s “check in” feature.

“We are always exploring ways to make UHCL even safer for our students, faculty and staff,” says Russell Miller, executive director of public safety and chief of police at UHCL. “With technology, I prefer looking into the future rather than settling for the past. SafeZone is the future of campus public safety.”

With the app, anyone in the UHCL campus community can request assistance at the push of a button on their smartphone. The app is expected to add a layer of safety in cases of an emergency, a medical issue or when alone on campus after hours.

CriticalArc — the company behind the SafeZone app — says that in an emergency, individuals can call 911, but on a college campus, it’s often challenging for responders to find an individual’s exact location.

“If students call for help with the SafeZone’s easy to use app, first responders will know who called for assistance, where they are, and the nature of aid required,” says Darren Chalmers-Stevens, Chief Operating Officer at CriticalArc.

In these often time-sensitive moments, effective incident response isn’t just about understanding exactly who needs help and where, but also knowing what resources are available and where they are relative to the incident so they can be quickly deployed for optimal outcomes. The SafeZone app hopes to better solve for some those variables by streamlining communications between first responders and those who request help.

UHCL Police hope that as SafeZone gains traction across the UHCL campus, users will find that it is a tool for positive engagement while promoting a “safety everywhere” culture.

Related posts:

Michigan State launches campus safety app Saf… Case Western Reserve launches new campus safe… Georgia migrating to new campus safety app… San Diego State launches campus safety app…

Recent posts you might like

Franklin & Marshall adds food delivery robots from Kiwibot

Franklin & Marshall adds food delivery robots from Kiwibot

Franklin and Marshall College has added robot delivery from Kiwibot. The addition of robot delivery is being provided by a…
CampusIDChat: Mobile ordering & modern dining

CampusIDChat: Mobile ordering & modern dining

Campus auxiliary service expert, Robert Holden discusses the technology that is shaping university dining and retail services. Listen along as…
San Diego State launches campus safety app

San Diego State launches campus safety app

San Diego State University has launched a new campus safety app that will help promote student safety both on and…
Jacksonville State adds Kiwibot robot delivery

Jacksonville State adds Kiwibot robot delivery

Jacksonville State University has added robot delivery to its dining operations this fall through a partnership with Kiwibot and food-service…
Middle Tennessee launches new mobile app for ticketing

Middle Tennessee launches new mobile app for ticketing

Middle Tennessee State Athletics has launched a new mobile app that will enable fans load tickets into Apple Wallet or…
U. of Findlay revamps campus dining with robot delivery

U. of Findlay revamps campus dining with robot delivery

The University of Findlay has revamped its campus dining experience with the addition of delivery robots from Kiwibot. The arrival…
Case Western Reserve launches new campus safety app

Case Western Reserve launches new campus safety app

Case Western Reserve University will transition to two new campus safety apps for emergency alerts and transportation services on campus.…
U. of Washington implements two-factor authentication

U. of Washington implements two-factor authentication

The University of Washington is preparing to implement mandatory two-factor authentication for access to campus platforms. The university is encouraging…
Duke expands late night van service with mobile app

Duke expands late night van service with mobile app

Duke University is expanding access to its late night van service with a newly added feature to an existing mobile…
Boston College & CBORD bring kiosks, mobile ordering to campus

Boston College & CBORD bring kiosks, mobile ordering to campus

Boston College has joined a growing roster of universities to turn to technology in campus dining to both streamline efficiencies…

EVENTS AND WEBINARS

View Calendar

NACCU UPDATES

Join the association of campus ID & transaction professionals. Click here to learn more.

CampusIDChats: NACCU Data Summit
CampusIDChats: NACCU Data Summit
NACCU Blog: Long-time Association business manager pens farewell letter
NACCU Blog: Long-time Association business manager...
NACCU shares Speedy Benchmark results
NACCU shares Speedy Benchmark results
MORE ARTICLES
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.