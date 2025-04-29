Mobile app and digital ID ease transition to college life for community college students

When Julia Lehman first arrived at State Fair Community College (SFCC) in Sedalia, Missouri, she was lost and unsure where to head.

“I was a bit disoriented, and like, ‘Where is the nearest map?’” said the incoming freshman business management major.

Lehman didn’t have to look far for help to find her way around campus. She pulled out her mobile phone, opened her school’s campus app, and began navigating.

“We have Google Maps in there,” said Tammie Montgomery, director of enterprise communications for SFCC. “Students can even drill down to the building, find the room numbers, and take a look around. They can see where their classrooms are before they get here.”

SFCC uses 360u from TouchNet as their campus app platform. It houses the student ID and connects students to campus services and resources to navigate student life. Users simply scan a barcode on the app to make payments and access a wide range of services.

Navigating campus life with a mobile app

Using the 360u app to navigate unfamiliar surroundings is one of the first ways it can help students as they transition from a structured day in high school to being fully responsible for their schedule.

Incoming freshman Ziek Barth-Fagan knew going to college would be a big life change and that he would rely on the app during the transition.

When I downloaded the app, I felt like I was finally in college and out of high school. It made me feel accomplished.

“Transferring from high school to college – definitely going to be a struggle,” he joked. “The app will give me structure, help me plan my schedule, and get through the next two years. When I downloaded it, I felt like I was finally in college and out of high school. It made me feel accomplished.”

Setting their students up for success is one of SFCC’s goals. As students begin arriving on campus for their first classes, the college hosts a program called “First Two Weeks,” designed to help students acclimate to college life.

“During those first two weeks, we have multiple activities each day for students, and they use the app as for entry to those activities,” said Brent Bates, SFCC president. “It helps us track students’ participation to evaluate the success of our events, and it also helps us make informed decisions about what is working and what is not.”

Supporting student success with campus ID data

Data from OneCard – the student ID system that powers 360u – not only helps improve student activities, but it can alert campus workers to those who may be struggling.

Students access their digital student ID within the 360u app to use their meal plans. These transactions create data that alerts campus workers to potential problems.

One of the reports I use regularly shows students who haven’t used their meal plan in the past week. It’s an early notification that maybe a student might be struggling.

“One of the reports I use regularly shows students who haven’t used their meal plan in the past week,” said Montgomery. “It’s an early notification that maybe a student might be struggling. I send it off to the residence director, and they can check up on the student to see if there’s a problem.”

In addition to maps and meals, students can use their campus app as a declining balance account. Students can load funds to their student ID that can be used for purchases at vendors including the campus bookstore where they can pick up school supplies and swag.

Having the ID on their phone comes in handy as younger generations rely less and less on traditional wallets.

“Students appreciate their digital IDs on their cell phone because they’re never too far away from them,” said Nancy Theisen, account receivable specialist at SFCC. “They grew up with cell phones and have their phones with them all the time. They may not have their wallet or a physical ID card, but now it's always handy on their phone.”

Saving time and money for students and the card office

The digital student ID prevents students from paying for a new ID, because they are less likely to lose their mobile phone than a physical ID card. Not only does a digital ID save money and time for students, but it does so for the business office as well. In addition to reducing the number of physical cards printed, each student can upload their picture within 360u, eliminating the need for campus employees to snap student photos.

“Printing cards costs money because we have to order the supplies, the cards, the ink, the ribbons, and the printer,” said Montgomery. “So, we save by not having to print for every student. We also have extended campuses, so now we don’t have to print the cards and courier them to the other locations. We don’t need staff to take pictures, print cards, manage the cards, or mail the cards.”

Physical cards cost money because of the supplies, cards, ribbons, and printers. Now we don’t need staff to take pictures, print cards, manage the cards, or mail the cards.

For Barth-Fagan, the 360u app is not only something he’ll use as part of his college life, it mirrors the rise in technology he’s grown up with.

“My phone is my go-to instead of my wallet. I use my phone for basically everything from keeping my documents organized to paying for whatever I need at stores. Technology has played a major role in my life.”

About Melissa Medeiros

With over twenty years in the payments industry, Melissa has partnered, brought to market, and managed multiple innovative solutions. With expertise in security and compliance, breaking down complex concerns into easy to understand solutions is what she does. Melissa brings that expertise to support a team of high-performing professionals committed to driving solutions for higher education by simplifying and building consistency with familiarity in student and administrative engagement across campus.