Dickinson College adds CBORD's GET Mobile

Andrew Hudson   ||   Feb 09, 2023  ||   , ,

Dickinson College has added GET Mobile from card transaction system provider, CBORD. The addition of GET Mobile -- CBORD's app that supports payments, campus funds management, and dining -- will enable Dickinson students to upload ID photos, add money to their declining balance and view meal plan transactions.

GET Mobile is an extension of the CBORD meal plan and card transaction system already in place at Dickinson. According to a report from student publication, The Dickinsonian, the impetus behind adding GET came in part from parent requests. Specifically, parents were requesting a means to add funds to their student's declining balance accounts without the student needing to visit the Dickinson campus card office in person.

“The acquisition of GET did not go through a committee approval process," says Jessica McBeth, the Access Control and ID Specialist for Dining Services. "We had an opportunity to take advantage of a platform that natively works in conjunction with our existing CBORD system.”

The GET app displays a picture of the student and lists the amount of money they have in various accounts, including Dickinson's Declining Balance, Points, Devil Dollars and Dining Dollars funds. GET also shows transaction histories for campus eateries and an “Explore” section that lists eligible dining locations and which meal plan tenders they accept.

“The transaction information -- amount spent, date and location of the transaction -- is stored on-premise at Dickinson, within the CBORD meal plan and ID card system," says McBeth. "However, it is important to note that no credit card information is stored on campus.”

The credit and debit card transactions are processed through GET’s PCI-compliant merchant gateway.

GET is designed to provide a single app interface to manage a student's campus account. The app supports declining balance account top up, meal plan purchases, mobile credential provisioning, mobile food orders, door access, and more. For more information, visit CBORD.com.

Dickinson College has added GET Mobile from card transaction system provider, CBORD. The addition of GET Mobile -- CBORD's app that supports payments, campus funds management, and dining -- will enable Dickinson students to upload ID photos, add money to their declining balance and view meal plan transactions.
