CBORD and HID Global share combined approach to mobile ID

Video interview explores Amy Surprenant's experience with the partnership from both her role at Vanderbilt and now at HID

Chris Corum   ||   Dec 05, 2023  ||   ,

 

Prior to her role with HID Global, Amy Surprenant helped lead two of the most innovative card programs in the country – the University of Vermont and Vanderbilt. At Vandy, she was instrumental in the launch of their mobile credential program. Now as HID’s End User Business Development Rep for Higher Ed, she is guiding other campuses through their mobile launches.

Surprenant says the HID CBORD partnership offers a complete mobile solution that works seamlessly for the end user.

CBORD has an intense 24-week implementation phase and your campus project leaders will have HID, CBORD, and Apple available throughout

During her Vanderbilt experience, she was well-supported with both HID and CBORD on every call from initiation to launch.

Recently she provided that same level of service as she helped the University of Kentucky go through their mobile ID launch.

She explains that CBORD has an intense 24-week implementation project phase and campus project leaders will have HID, CBORD, and Apple available throughout this process.

Learn how to determine what access control hardware you can continue to use and what you will need to upgrade. Also hear how to plan for mobile by prepping your infrastructure with a mobile key unique to your institution.

Click the image at the top of this page to check out the video.

 

|| TAGS: , ,
