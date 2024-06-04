Students share their perspectives on mobile IDs

In a recent panel discussion, students provided their thoughts on Sheridan College’s mobile ID offering. Sheridan is one of Ontario’s leading postsecondary institutions, with over 28k full-time students and 4k faculty and staff positions across three campuses.

The panel discussion provides unique insights into how students view the new credential technology.

The college launched the Sheridan onecard for Apple and Android in 2022 with the help of longtime partner TouchNet. The credentials work on both Apple and Android devices, and are provisioned through the TouchNet 360U mobile app.

Even after my phone dies, I can still use the ID for up to six hours. That gives me enough time to attend class and then go home and charge it.

The panel was presented as a webinar titled, Voice of the Student: Understanding Student Expectations for a Mobile Campus Experience.

Three Sheridan College students participated in the panel facilitated by Aesha Brown, Sheridan’s onecard associate director, and Nadine Nelson, OneCard regional sales manager at TouchNet.

Below are a few of the highlights from the panel.

Q: How did you use your physical ID on campus before the introduction of mobile ID?

A: I usually would use my card in the library, the bookstore, and food courts. I would also have to use it for printing my assignments and for ID when I'm writing my exams and stuff.

When I first got my ID I also took it to our local transit station along with my timetable, and then I got a student discount on the bus.

Q: Were there challenges or inconveniences associated with using your traditional plastic card?

A: I would actually lose my card frequently, and I remember there was a time when I had to borrow a book from the library because I needed it for an assignment.

I couldn't find [my ID], and because I needed that textbook that day, I had to go to the onecard office and pay $25 to get a replacement.

Also, adding funds to the card was a hassle, because I had to open up my laptop, go on the onecard website, and then figure out where the link was to add funds.

Q: How has the transition to mobile ID impacted your daily life on campus?

A: First, I've become way more comfortable buying things on campus. With a credit card, you don't know how much money is left, but on my phone, I can always tell how much I have.

The second way it has impacted my daily life is basically feeling more comfortable going around the campus without my backpack.

I can leave my backpack in my locker and know I still have access to my classes. It's just less of a hassle not having to take my backpack everywhere.

Q: Has there been unexpected challenges or issues with using a mobile ID that you, for instance, didn't anticipate?

A: I don't have the ability to access it from the wallet on my phone like Apple users do, because I have a Samsung flip phone.

Some people can just pull up the onecard right from their wallet, but I have to go to the app and click it.

Once I log in and tap it, it works perfectly.

Q. How has the mobile ID system improved or affected campus security from your perspective?

A: One of the downsides of a physical card is that if you were to leave it, somebody else could now have access to funds and to any classes or spaces they weren't previously able to access.

They could borrow books on your account and print out documents if you have documents on your onecard.

Q: Have you discovered any additional features or functionality that the mobile ID provided that wasn't initially apparent to you?

A: I was a little worried that if my phone were to die, I couldn’t access my classrooms and things like that.

So, I actually found out that you can still use your mobile device even if your phone is completely dead.

You can still use it for up to six hours, which is really handy because that gives me enough time to attend class and then go home and charge my phone.

I've used it for printing as well when it was dead, so that was amazing

Q: What is the process if you get a new phone and have to migrate your Mobile ID?

A: I personally updated my phone. I had a really old phone and then my sister gave me hers.

When I switched it over, there was an option in the old phone to disconnect it. Once I disconnected it, I re-enabled it on the new phone.

It's very easy to do.

Q: How has the Mobile ID affected your overall college experience?

A: It's made things for me way easier on campus.

Most of my labs have doors where I need to scan my ID. If I'm running late to class, I can just pull out my phone and it takes like two seconds.

Like I said before, I used to lose my ID all the time. I never lose my phone and I always have it on me.

It's honestly the best decision for me. The mobile onecard is the key to campus.