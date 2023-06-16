Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Menu
close
FEATURED
PARTNERS

AlertEnterprise launches NFC wallet mobile credentials with WaveLynx

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Jun 16, 2023  ||   , ,

Physical identity access management and security convergence software company, AlertEnterprise, Inc. has partnered with interoperable access control solutions provider, WaveLynx, to enable mobile credential provisioning in Apple Wallet.

By provisioning badges in Apple Wallet, users can simply hold their iPhone or Apple Watch to a WaveLynx reader to perform transactions. The initiative includes support for unlocking doors, securely printing documents, making purchases at vending machines, and more without the added step of opening an app or physical ID card.

Mobile credential with AlertEnterprise is compatible with WaveLynx's multi-technology reader portfolio. The new partnership also enables customers to migrate their reader infrastructure at the pace that is right for each client.

AlertEnterprise stresses that in addition to security and user experience benefits, mobile credentials can also have a positive impact on an organization’s carbon footprint.

“Converting to NFC Wallet mobile credentials can significantly reduce an organization’s plastic waste, minimizing the carbon footprint associated with printing and distributing physical badges," says Ruby Deol, Chief Operations Officer at AlertEnterprise. "And then you add being more convenient, secure, and cost-effective, that’s security as real business enabler.”

Battery life of the mobile device isn't a concern, either, thanks to Express Mode — an in-built feature of Apple devices that use of the mobile credential without waking the device and even after the device's battery has run out. Mobile credentials can be used for access for up to five hours after the device cannot be powered up.

“WaveLynx and AlertEnterprise together present end users a real world solution to an extremely complex problem of identity and access control credentials," says Rob Lydic, President of WaveLynx. "Together we solve the problem of validating the identity of an individual in access control instantly, every time they present their employee badge in Apple Wallet. This ensures security and governmental compliance all while enabling seamless access.”

For more information, contact AlertEnterprise to request a demo.

Related posts:

Duke SymMon 1Duke U. symptom monitoring app linked to student ID card privileges MIT MobileIDNew MIT mobile ID gains popularity as transactions mount Transact 100MCTransact Campus secures 100th mobile credential client HID HeadquartersHID promotes Tim Nyblom to new, expanded higher-ed focused role
|| TAGS: ,
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

RECENT POSTS

Transact, Luxer One partner for smart locker package delivery

Mobile credential and payment solutions provider, Transact, has partnered contactless smart locker manufacturer and package management systems provider, Luxer One, to bring package management and pickup solutions to college campuses. Luxer One, an ASSA ABLOY-owned company, provides a turnkey solution for on-campus package delivery that includes hardware, software, installation, service, support, and package delivery facilitation. […]

AlertEnterprise launches NFC wallet mobile credentials with WaveLynx

Physical identity access management and security convergence software company, AlertEnterprise, Inc. has partnered with interoperable access control solutions provider, WaveLynx, to enable mobile credential provisioning in Apple Wallet.
Jun 14, 23 /

Entrust's best practices to prep for card issuance this fall

An easily overlooked aspect to the preparation process is card printer maintenance and cleaning. In a recent blog post, Renee Henry, Product Marketing Manager, Instant ID Issuance at Entrust, discusses the most important printer cleaning considerations for card offices ahead of the busy student orientation season.
CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
Twitter

CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) Follow 267 517

CampusIDNews

Join us, @NACCUorg, and @TouchNet to explore how campus card programs can successfully navigate the sales and procurement process. Join the webinar on June 6, 2 pm EDT. https://go.touchnet.com/l/652093/2022-05-18/lsndq

Webinar: Learn how the University of Arizona uses campus cards, mobile ordering, kiosks, lockers, and robots to revolutionize campus dining. April 7, 2-2:30 EDT. Register Now at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7821245544009488910?source=campus-id

Load More...
Contact
CampusIDNews is published by AVISIAN Publishing
315 E. Georgia St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
www.AVISIAN.com[email protected]
Use our contact form to submit tips, corrections, or questions to our team.
©2023 CampusIDNews. All rights reserved.