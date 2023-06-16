AlertEnterprise launches NFC wallet mobile credentials with WaveLynx

Physical identity access management and security convergence software company, AlertEnterprise, Inc. has partnered with interoperable access control solutions provider, WaveLynx, to enable mobile credential provisioning in Apple Wallet.

By provisioning badges in Apple Wallet, users can simply hold their iPhone or Apple Watch to a WaveLynx reader to perform transactions. The initiative includes support for unlocking doors, securely printing documents, making purchases at vending machines, and more without the added step of opening an app or physical ID card.

Mobile credential with AlertEnterprise is compatible with WaveLynx's multi-technology reader portfolio. The new partnership also enables customers to migrate their reader infrastructure at the pace that is right for each client.

AlertEnterprise stresses that in addition to security and user experience benefits, mobile credentials can also have a positive impact on an organization’s carbon footprint.

“Converting to NFC Wallet mobile credentials can significantly reduce an organization’s plastic waste, minimizing the carbon footprint associated with printing and distributing physical badges," says Ruby Deol, Chief Operations Officer at AlertEnterprise. "And then you add being more convenient, secure, and cost-effective, that’s security as real business enabler.”

Battery life of the mobile device isn't a concern, either, thanks to Express Mode — an in-built feature of Apple devices that use of the mobile credential without waking the device and even after the device's battery has run out. Mobile credentials can be used for access for up to five hours after the device cannot be powered up.

“WaveLynx and AlertEnterprise together present end users a real world solution to an extremely complex problem of identity and access control credentials," says Rob Lydic, President of WaveLynx. "Together we solve the problem of validating the identity of an individual in access control instantly, every time they present their employee badge in Apple Wallet. This ensures security and governmental compliance all while enabling seamless access.”

