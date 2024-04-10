Campus ID News
How to support mobile credential use cases beyond access control 

Video explores ways to power partner transactions from payments to privileges

Chris Corum   ||   Apr 10, 2024  ||   , ,

 

The migration from cards to mobile devices continues to heat up in higher education. While it is clear that students hold their phones up to door readers for access control, there are a lot of other applications across campus that rely on the credential. Many applications are obvious – like payments in dining facilities and patron identification in libraries – but there are host of others that are often not so obvious. CampusIDNews publisher Chris Corum catches up with HID's Rick Winter and Tim Nyblom to explore ways to power transactions from payments to privileges. Using HID's standalone and embedded Omnikey readers, all types of non-access transaction can be powered via the mobile credential.

Topics include:

  • What areas are mobile credentials being used in non-access scenarios?
  • How does HID support clients in these other applications?
  • Where does HID's role stop and the transaction system provider or other third-party's role begin?
  • What hardware makes non-access transactions possible?
  • How do non-access transactions actually work?

