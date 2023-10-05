Transact acquires dining and retail POS provider Quickcharge

Transact Campus announced the acquisition of dining and retail technology provider, Quickcharge. A division of MM Hayes, Quickcharge serves 575 campus clients in K-12, healthcare, corporate and governments markets.

The product offering including solutions for cashless payments in point of sale (POS), kiosk, tablets, and mobile ordering environments. Hardware partners include NCR, Verifone, and Elo. In addition to customer-interfacing products, they also offer back-of-the-house software for order management.

The acquisition of Quickcharge enables Transact to cross-sell and scale complementary solutions to a wider variety of campus settings including corporate, healthcare, and K-12

The company lists foodservice leaders, Aramark, Compass Group, and Sodexo, as partners.

In an announcement of the acquisition, Transact states that Quickcharge's offerings and team will help Transact grow its software solutions in other campus verticals.

“The acquisition of Quickcharge … enables Transact to cross-sell and scale complementary solutions to a wider variety of campus settings,” said Nancy Langer, CEO, Transact.

Many of Transact’s higher-ed clients operate hospitals on campus, so Quickcharge’s healthcare-focused payment offerings could prove a good fit.

“Quickcharge’s proven history of providing seamless technology solutions for the Healthcare, Corporate, K-12, and Government campuses perfectly complements Transact's strategic vision,” explained David Hayes, CEO, Quickcharge. “We are poised to help Transact expand its footprint across a multitude of sectors.”

Quickcharge solutions tailored to corporate environments include:

Payroll Deduction

Prepaid Declining Balance

Meal Plans

Pay As You Go

Gift Cards

Departmental Catering

Account billing

MM Hayes is a family-owned and operated business located in Albany, NY. In addition to the Quickcharge division, the company also offers workforce management and access control solutions.