Alert Enterprise discusses its mobile credential and unified physical security layer

In a recent interview with CampusIDNews, Mike Harris from Alert Enterprise discusses the company's support for mobile credentials from Wavelynx, HID, and SafeTrust in Apple Wallet. Alert Enterprise offers a unified physical security layer that sits in between an organization's people and it's access control systems, automating access management throughout the organization.

According to Alert Enterprise, mobile credentials help eliminate the challenges of:

Maintaining a card office

Spending time on badge issuance and printing

Supporting cameras, printers, and physical cards

Shipping cards or scheduling pickup appointments

Managing lost/stolen cards

Guarding against shared cards

Limiting environmental impact

TRANSCRIPT:

Good afternoon, Mike Harris with Alert Enterprise, VP of Sales on the East Coast US here at NACU today.

Super excited to be here with all our partners, bringing our mobile credential solution to universities everywhere, allowing for Wavelynx, HID, and SafeTrust mobile credentials to be leveraged in Apple Wallet.

More importantly, we have a unified physical security layer that sits in between your people and your access control systems, allowing you to automate access management throughout the entire one-card office.

Extending security beyond the credential has been a big interest here at NACCU.

Understanding the automation layer and how it can provide extreme reduction in manual process and increased productivity in the card office. It seems like every university is really interested in that aspect of our application.

This is our first show at NACCU.

Very excited to be here, the establishment's great, the partners are great, the event coordinators have been fantastic and NACCU really does a great job.

Thank you.