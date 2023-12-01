Hybrid cloud, cyber fears, supply chain hangovers lead trends in physical security

In its annual “State of the Physical Security 2024” study, Genetec surveyed more than 5,500 end users and channel partners to get their perspectives on the market in 2023. Of the respondents, 32% were from North America and the remaining 68% were split between other regions across the globe.

Key findings saw cloud-based access control continue to increase with hybrid systems taking the lead, cyber threats driving spending, and supply chain issues lingering.

Cloud and hybrid architectures

The adoption of cloud-based physical security systems has been gradual but is rapidly accelerating. The survey found that hybrid solutions – a blend of on-premises and cloud-based solutions – is growing at the fastest rate.

In the 2023 survey, 44% of end users reported that more than one-quarter of their physical security environment is cloud or hybrid-cloud. This number is up 20% from 2022.

In 2022, nearly 60% of physical security systems were on-premises and 40% was cloud or hybrid-cloud. By 2023, these figures had reversed with only 33% of respondents stating that their physical security systems were on-premises while nearly 70% were cloud or hybrid-cloud.

Cyber fears continue to rise

Concern over cyber threats continues to rise despite investments in defense. More than 30% of end users indicated that their organization was targeted by cybercriminals in 2023.

In 2022, end users ranked cybersecurity risks as number one reason for avoiding cloud solutions. In the 2023 survey, this dropped to 6th place, indicating that cloud acceptance is becoming mainstream.

In the past, physical security systems were typically managed by dedicated physical security departments, but the transition to network and cloud-based systems brought IT departments into the mix. Today, IT is taking greater responsibility for physical security systems as part of technology governance.

Supply chain challenges linger

Most expected the supply chain challenges initiated during the pandemic to be resolved by 2023, but these challenges continue to disrupt new deployments. In 2023, 45% of end users said that their physical security projects had been delayed or downsized, while an additional 12% confirmed projects had been canceled.

Check out the full report for more details.