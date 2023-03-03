Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Menu
close
FEATURED
PARTNERS

AlertEnterprise reveals ChatGPT backed security AI Chatbot

Andrew Hudson   ||   Mar 02, 2023  ||   

Cyber-physical security convergence software company, AlertEnterprise, Inc., has launched its first-ever Guardian AI Chatbot, powered by OpenAI ChatGPT. The AI Chatbot is designed to help security admins to access vital security and access control information using AI and quick prompts.

The Guardian AI Chatbot is developed with OpenAI's GPT-3 platform and is designed to instantly deliver  physical access and security insights to security operators by using quick questions and prompts. The company will debut its AI Chatbot later this month at the ASIS Europe and ISC West trade events.

“Physical security and access control systems have always contained a tremendous wealth of data but, until now, accessing it was a tedious and manual process,” says Yogesh Ailawadi, SVP Product and Solutions Engineering at AlertEnterprise. “Our Guardian AI Chatbot is poised to redefine the security operator’s experience, increasing their productivity by over 100 times with instant and actionable insights for not only risk mitigation but real business value.”

Ailawadi says that the Guardian AI Chatbot is part of the launch of AlertEnterprise’s next-gen AI technology and is completely integrated throughout the Guardian platform.

The Guardian AI Chatbot has been trained on ChatGPT’s most recent content and prompts and can understand and interpret text and voice using a natural language processing engine. The Chatbot can answer a range of questions related to physical access, identity access management, visitor management, door reader analytics, and security and safety reporting.

Some prompt examples include:

  • “Guardian, how many people are on the Trading floor?”
  • “Guardian, how many employees and visitors are in the Data Center?”
  • “Guardian, how many new employee badges did we issue last month?”
  • “Guardian, show me upcoming employee training expirations for restricted area access.”

Using Guardian and its AI Chatbot, security officers and information security officers can boost their team’s efficiency by automating tedious tasks and freeing up time to focus on more critical responsibilities.

Guardian also leverages the company’s current security investments by connecting to most leading access control vendors and over 200 out-of-the-box connectors to HR, IT and OT systems. And if the organization has a complex mix of access control systems, Guardian connects to and consolidates them all under a single platform.

AlertEnterprise founder and CEO Jasvir Gill says there’s no better time for security administrators to invest in hyper-efficiency boosting AI platforms like Guardian.

“With Guardian’s deep forensics and AI data driven insights, CSO's and CISO’s can transform their access control from the stone age to the digital age—making every part of their SOC more automated, expeditious and cost effective, and ultimately the organization more secure," says Gill. "That’s why I view the AlertEnterprise Guardian platform as a deflationary fighting force for companies today.”

Related posts:

Default ThumbnailThe evolution of HID... Default ThumbnailiPhones invade college campuses, but will the... Default ThumbnailTrends in Campus Security... Default ThumbnailPSU hit again, exposing over 15,000 students ...
|| TAGS: ,
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

RECENT POSTS

Mar 03, 23 /

West Virginia passes suicide prevention bill, includes university IDs

The West Virginia Senate has passed a bill that would see suicide prevention hotlines printed on all student ID cards issued in the state. Initially revealed last month, the bill will apply to all institutions of learning, including colleges and universities in the state.

Michigan State to expand card access, new locks on campus

Michigan State University is prepping for a range of new campus security additions, including increased use of campus card access. Buildings on the Michigan State campus will soon require everyone to swipe their MSU ID card to gain access Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 a.m.
Mar 02, 23 /

AlertEnterprise reveals ChatGPT backed security AI Chatbot

Cyber-physical security convergence software company, AlertEnterprise, Inc., has launched its first-ever Guardian AI Chatbot, powered by OpenAI ChatGPT. The AI Chatbot is designed to help security admins to access vital security and access control information using AI and quick prompts.
CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
Twitter

CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) Follow

CampusIDNews
campusidnews CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) @campusidnews ·

Join us, @NACCUorg, and @TouchNet to explore how campus card programs can successfully navigate the sales and procurement process. Join the webinar on June 6, 2 pm EDT. https://go.touchnet.com/l/652093/2022-05-18/lsndq

Reply on Twitter 1532074983769247744 Retweet on Twitter 1532074983769247744 1 Like on Twitter 1532074983769247744 2 Twitter 1532074983769247744
campusidnews CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) @campusidnews ·

Webinar: Learn how the University of Arizona uses campus cards, mobile ordering, kiosks, lockers, and robots to revolutionize campus dining. April 7, 2-2:30 EDT. Register Now at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7821245544009488910?source=campus-id

Reply on Twitter 1509954970862424068 Retweet on Twitter 1509954970862424068 Like on Twitter 1509954970862424068 1 Twitter 1509954970862424068
campusidnews CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) @campusidnews ·

As supply chain issues in 2021 persist, identity solutions provider @ColorID discusses ways campuses can to overcome potentially troublesome delays until the situation eases.

https://www.cr80news.com/news-item/protecting-your-campus-card-program-from-supply-chain-issues/

Reply on Twitter 1471130425431052293 Retweet on Twitter 1471130425431052293 Like on Twitter 1471130425431052293 Twitter 1471130425431052293
campusidnews CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) @campusidnews ·

A dining services push at the @UBuffalo is reinforcing the utility of self-service checkout. @CBORD is improving the food service experience using the GET app, as well as Nextep kiosks and Oracle’s Micros Simphony POS.

https://www.cr80news.com/news-item/kiosks-self-service-tech-streamline-campus-food-service-u-buffalo/

Reply on Twitter 1470778858509004800 Retweet on Twitter 1470778858509004800 Like on Twitter 1470778858509004800 1 Twitter 1470778858509004800
touchnet TouchNet @touchnet ·

Did you miss our recent webinar? No worries - watch it on-demand. Leaders from @NAU and the @UAlberta joined Ryan Audus, Touchnet, and Andrew Hudson, @CR80News, to discuss innovative mobile services and the future of mobile tech in higher ed. Watch now: https://bit.ly/31RFyLn

Reply on Twitter 1470420193734283265 Retweet on Twitter 1470420193734283265 1 Like on Twitter 1470420193734283265 Twitter 1470420193734283265
Load More...
Contact
CampusIDNews is published by AVISIAN Publishing
315 E. Georgia St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
www.AVISIAN.com[email protected]
Use our contact form to submit tips, corrections, or questions to our team.
©2023 CampusIDNews. All rights reserved.