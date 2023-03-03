AlertEnterprise reveals ChatGPT backed security AI Chatbot

Cyber-physical security convergence software company, AlertEnterprise, Inc., has launched its first-ever Guardian AI Chatbot, powered by OpenAI ChatGPT. The AI Chatbot is designed to help security admins to access vital security and access control information using AI and quick prompts.

The Guardian AI Chatbot is developed with OpenAI's GPT-3 platform and is designed to instantly deliver physical access and security insights to security operators by using quick questions and prompts. The company will debut its AI Chatbot later this month at the ASIS Europe and ISC West trade events.

“Physical security and access control systems have always contained a tremendous wealth of data but, until now, accessing it was a tedious and manual process,” says Yogesh Ailawadi, SVP Product and Solutions Engineering at AlertEnterprise. “Our Guardian AI Chatbot is poised to redefine the security operator’s experience, increasing their productivity by over 100 times with instant and actionable insights for not only risk mitigation but real business value.”

Ailawadi says that the Guardian AI Chatbot is part of the launch of AlertEnterprise’s next-gen AI technology and is completely integrated throughout the Guardian platform.

The Guardian AI Chatbot has been trained on ChatGPT’s most recent content and prompts and can understand and interpret text and voice using a natural language processing engine. The Chatbot can answer a range of questions related to physical access, identity access management, visitor management, door reader analytics, and security and safety reporting.

Some prompt examples include:

“Guardian, how many people are on the Trading floor?”

“Guardian, how many employees and visitors are in the Data Center?”

“Guardian, how many new employee badges did we issue last month?”

“Guardian, show me upcoming employee training expirations for restricted area access.”

Using Guardian and its AI Chatbot, security officers and information security officers can boost their team’s efficiency by automating tedious tasks and freeing up time to focus on more critical responsibilities.

Guardian also leverages the company’s current security investments by connecting to most leading access control vendors and over 200 out-of-the-box connectors to HR, IT and OT systems. And if the organization has a complex mix of access control systems, Guardian connects to and consolidates them all under a single platform.

AlertEnterprise founder and CEO Jasvir Gill says there’s no better time for security administrators to invest in hyper-efficiency boosting AI platforms like Guardian.

“With Guardian’s deep forensics and AI data driven insights, CSO's and CISO’s can transform their access control from the stone age to the digital age—making every part of their SOC more automated, expeditious and cost effective, and ultimately the organization more secure," says Gill. "That’s why I view the AlertEnterprise Guardian platform as a deflationary fighting force for companies today.”