Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Menu
close
FEATURED
PARTNERS
HID report cover

Lessons for higher ed from HID's 2025 State of Security and Identity Report

Breaking silos while embracing biometrics, AI, mobile IDs, and open solutions

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Feb 12, 2025  ||   

As higher ed and other markets confront an increasingly sophisticated threat environment, security leaders are prioritizing integrated platforms and advanced credentials. These are among the key findings of the annual 2025 State of Security and Identity Report just released by HID. It reveals a transformative shift in security strategies, emphasizing the growing role of mobile credentials, biometrics, and artificial intelligence (AI).

The report, based on insights from 1,800 industry professionals worldwide, highlights a strong movement towards unified security solutions.

"The security industry is at a pivotal moment where the integration of modern technology with existing infrastructure is no longer optional—it's imperative," says Ramesh Songukrishnasamy, Senior Vice President of Engineering at HID. "The fact that 73% of security leaders now prioritize software-driven unified solutions shows we've moved beyond traditional siloed approaches. Organizations are demanding platforms that can scale with their needs while providing actionable intelligence."

Currently nearly two-thirds of organizations report deploying or planning to implement mobile IDs, while 35% already utilize some form of biometrics.

Key security trends for 2025

Expansion of mobile credentials and biometrics
The rise of mobile credentials marks a significant transition from traditional access methods, with nearly two-thirds of organizations deploying or planning to implement mobile IDs. Meanwhile, biometric technologies – such as fingerprint, iris, and facial recognition – are increasingly in demand especially for MFA.  Currently 35% of organizations utilize them and 13% are planning adoption.

AI enhancing security operations
AI-driven security solutions are becoming more prevalent, streamlining identity management, video surveillance, and access control. Organizations cite key benefits such as improved operational efficiency (50%) and enhanced real-time data analysis (47%), reinforcing AI’s role in modern security frameworks.

Unified security management gains traction
Security leaders are shifting towards software-driven solutions that integrate multiple data collection methods, streamlining operations and enhancing security effectiveness. The study found that 73% of organizations see unifying security functions as "somewhat" or "very important," reflecting the need for efficiency and scalability.

Growing demand for open, interoperable platforms
As interoperability becomes essential in security solutions, more than half of security professionals rank open platforms as "extremely" or "very important."

Convergence of physical and digital security solutions
The industry is witnessing a shift towards integrated security platforms that bridge physical and digital security measures. Nearly two-thirds of organizations report adopting solutions that unify video surveillance, access control, and intrusion detection.

Security industry responds to digital transformation
Digital transformation is reshaping the security sector, with growing end-user demand for AI, cloud solutions, IoT integration, and advanced analytics. Three-quarters of the participating channel partners feel they are successfully adapting, but ongoing innovation is necessary.

Sustainability considerations in security investments
Sustainability remains a critical consideration in security decisions, with 75% of leaders factoring it into their solution selection process. However, cost-effectiveness and security remain the top priorities for 80% of integrators and consultants, indicating a need for balanced investment strategies.

The findings of the 2025 State of Security and Identity Report underscore an industry shifting toward smarter, integrated security solutions.

To learn more, check out the full report here.

 

Related Posts

|| TAGS: ,
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

RECENT ARTICLES

Administrative benefits of mobile credentials interview promo screen
Feb 13, 25 / ,

Vermont card office finds administrative benefits of mobile credentials

Though most of the conversation revolves around improvements in the student experience, there are also significant administrative benefits of mobile credentials. However, the benefits extend far beyond student convenience, significantly impacting campus card offices and administrative operations. In a recent discussion with Mark McKenna, Director of the CatCard Service Center at the University of Vermont, […]
HID report cover
Feb 12, 25 /

Lessons for higher ed from HID's 2025 State of Security and Identity Report

As higher ed and other markets confront an increasingly sophisticated threat environment, security leaders are prioritizing integrated platforms and advanced credentials. These are among the key findings of the annual 2025 State of Security and Identity Report just released by HID. It reveals a transformative shift in security strategies, emphasizing the growing role of mobile […]
FIU Mobile app

FIU’s upgraded mobile app is a game-changer for students

Florida International University (FIU) released a major upgrade to its mobile app, enhancing student access to critical academic info, campus resources, and mobile access control. More a re-envisioning than just a refresh, the university’s IT team has been working on it for nearly two years. The goal? To streamline key tasks like checking class schedules, […]
CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
Twitter

CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) Follow 271 552

CampusIDNews

Attn: friends in the biometrics space. Nominations close Friday for the annual Women in Biometrics Awards. Take five minutes to recognize a colleague or even yourself. http://WomenInBiometrics.com

Feb. 1 webinar explores how mobile ordering enhanced campus life, increased sales at UVA and Central Washington @Grubhub @CBORD

Load More...
Contact
CampusIDNews is published by AVISIAN Publishing
315 E. Georgia St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
www.AVISIAN.com[email protected]
Use our contact form to submit tips, corrections, or questions to our team.
©2025 CampusIDNews. All rights reserved.