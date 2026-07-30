Why custom DESfire keys give campuses more control

Jeff Koziol says DESFire has become the preferred credential technology standard on campus, and he advocates for a custom DESfire site key approach. This, he says, allows institutions to own and control their credential infrastructure rather than relying on a manufacturer-controlled system.

In this way, campuses gain greater flexibility in selecting vendors, integrating new technologies, and managing their overall access control ecosystem.

Greater control and interoperability with custom DESFire keys

A major advantage of custom keys is the ability to maintain control over who participates in the campus access ecosystem.

Custom keys allow institutions to securely use credentials across multiple hardware platforms and technology partners without being locked into a single vendor.

Koziol explains that campuses using custom keys were better positioned during the chip shortage because they could source credentials from alternate suppliers. The approach also improves interoperability, allowing institutions to securely use credentials across multiple hardware platforms and technology partners without being locked into a single vendor.

The value of a modular lock platform

Koziol also highlights Allegion’s AD electronic lock line, which was designed to adapt as credential technologies evolve. Rather than replacing entire lock systems when moving from magnetic stripe cards to contactless credentials or mobile wallets, campuses can often update reader components while retaining the existing lock hardware. This flexibility has allowed institutions to modernize their access control systems while avoiding costly infrastructure replacements.

Looking beyond upfront costs

He says the AD platform can be modified to meet changing operational needs, whether upgrading connectivity or reducing maintenance requirements. His key takeaway is that campuses should evaluate access control investments based on long-term cost of ownership, flexibility, and future adaptability rather than focusing solely on initial purchase costs.

To listen to the full interview, click the image at the top of this page.

TRANSCRIPT:

A big thing I’ll talk about today is our custom key DESFire approach.

DESFire is becoming the de facto standard for credential technology for those who are still using plastic credentials on their campuses.

An approach that we recommend is a site key where the institution basically owns its own key. What that does is give campuses more control over who they want to source from and who they want to be part of their ecosystem of partners.

Ohio State upgraded 2,300 offline AD-250 locks to online AD-400 locks. At the same time, they changed access control systems and updated reader heads to move from magnetic stripe to contactless credentials.

We saw this as a major advantage for campuses that had custom keys during the chip shortage period from 2021 to 2023. Campuses that owned their custom keys were able to find alternate card suppliers when needed.

It also allows institutions to control their ecosystem. It's a much more interoperable solution because it enables the secure segment of the card to be shared across RFID readers, Allegion readers, and even Assa Abloy locks. While Assa Abloy is a competitor, the approach allows the campus – not the manufacturer – to control the ecosystem.

We've seen a resurgence in is our AD electronic lock line.

The AD platform launched around 2011, and one of its key value propositions was that it was a modular lock platform. It was designed to be future-proof, allowing institutions to modify the lock to work with different credential technologies as they transitioned over time.

I've seen the progression from PIN codes to magnetic stripe cards, then prox cards, smart cards, and now mobile wallet credentials. Every time a transition occurred, many campuses had to replace their locks or readers entirely.

The AD platform allows for a much smoother transition because campuses can often change the reader head instead of replacing the entire lock.

We've recently seen examples of this at Ohio State, where they upgraded 2,300 offline AD-250 locks into online AD-400 locks. At the same time, they changed access control systems and updated reader heads to move from magnetic stripe to contactless credentials, with plans to support mobile wallet credentials in the future.

We've also seen other examples.

One campus in the Midwest had 1,500 AD-400 locks and grew tired of annual battery replacements. They are converting those locks to wired AD-300 configurations, so they no longer have to manage battery changes.

The AD platform is a lock solution that can grow and adapt alongside an institution's needs.

One campus in the Midwest converted 1,500 AD-400 locks to wired AD-300 configurations so they no longer have to manage battery changes.

The value proposition is really about total cost of ownership rather than just the initial purchase price. It's something institutions should consider, and it's a philosophy we plan to continue incorporating into future lock platforms and products.

If you're interested in learning more about DESFire custom keys, electronic lock adaptability, or mobile wallet credentials, you can reach out to me at Jeffrey dot Koziol at Allegion.com or connect with me on LinkedIn.