Amazon makes move into access control space with palm biometrics

The Amazon One Enterprise solution is a palm-based identity service that enables employees and other authorized users to access to buildings and facilities as well as computers, data, and online services. In the announcement, AWS highlights its increased security and user convenience as well as the cost savings associated with ID card issuance and management.

IT and security departments deploy Amazon One biometric devices, enroll users, and manage all aspects of the system in the AWS Management Console.

The solution is a fully managed service. It uses palm and vein imagery for biometric matching and, according to the release, “delivers an accuracy rate of 99.9999%, which exceeds the accuracy of other biometric alternatives—even more accurate than scanning two irises.”

As with all reputable biometric solutions, the palm image is not stored but rather a numeric representation of points on the image. This unique biometric algorithm cannot be replicated or used to reproduce an image of the subject’s palm.

To enroll, a user holds their palm over an Amazon One enrollment device and the resulting biometric ID is linked to their organization’s preferred IDs such as cards, PINs, and passwords. After enrollment, holding their palm over an Amazon One device attached to a traditional physical access control system enables the user to enter any of their approved locations.

Biometric readers also authenticate users for access to web applications and software.

Users access can be revoked by the individual at the device or by an administrator using the AWS Management Console.

This is not Amazon’s first dive into palm biometrics. The technology enables Whole Foods shoppers to pay by palm. The company’s new Just Walk Out autonomous stores – growing in popularity on college campuses – also use the readers to identify users as they enter the cashierless stores.

Amazon One Enterprise is currently “available in preview in the U.S.” Initial implementation include corporate users Boon Edam, IHG Hotels and Resorts, Paznic, and KONE.

Though these early deployments are corporate facilities, the release also lists residential buildings, airports, hotels and resorts, and educational institutions as potential users.

