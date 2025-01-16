2025 Physical Security Report includes insights for higher ed

Genetec released its annual 2025 Physical Security Report comprised of survey data collected in from more than 5,500 global security professionals. Respondents included end users, channel partners, and consultants.

Key findings include:

In 2024, 57% of end users say their top challenge was aging, outdated physical security and/or IT infrastructure

Though cloud is a hot topic, half of all end users reported 100% on-premises deployments of physical security (no cloud)

77% of end users say their physical security and information technology departments are now working collaboratively

Higher ed highlights from 2025 Physical Security Report

Though the report does not specifically focused on higher education, Genetec serves the campus market and many of the findings have real implications.

Economy impacts project timelines

49% of end users delayed projects in 2024 up from the 45% that did so in 2023. The reasons however were different. In 2023 supply chain issues were the main cause, but in 2024 it was economic uncertainty.

Cybersecurity remains a priority

Interest in cyber-related issues grew again in 2024. Organizations report the top cybersecurity practices implemented during the year were “Educating users on cybersecurity best practices” and “Fine-tuning user permissions and privileges.” User education was implemented by more than 70% or organizations, while more than half improved permissions and privileges.

Physical security is the unwitting custodian of incredibly valuable data about the flows of people, assets, and vehicles. It can guide critical decisions, but the challenge has historically been to quickly transform incidents into insights. The real opportunity for physical security is to provide visibility into these insights and support leadership in taking action based on them.

Cloud adoption slows

For the first time in recent years, cloud adoption slowed a bit. According to the report, when end users were asked what has impacted their organization’s adoption of cloud solutions, budgetary reasons related to “cloud storage, data retention, and bandwidth costs” were reported. “Fear of data loss and overall control” was their second reason.

Organizations with smaller physical security systems are more likely to use the cloud for storage, while those with larger systems are not adopting as fast. In fact, 41% of all respondents say they’ve slowed their cloud adoption due to costs for storage, data retention, and bandwidth.

Still, the future of cloud and hybrid cloud solutions is bright. More than 75% of channel partners believe there will be an increase in new cloud systems in 2025.

Access control investments

Rather than replacing entire systems, many organizations plan to launch additional functionality within existing environments. Visitor management (41%), biometrics (39%), and identity management (37%) top the list for new access control investments in 2025. Nearly one-third plan to implement mobile credentials.

Using AI in physical security

The integration of artificial intelligence in physical security is hot topic, and end users are eager to explore it. 10% did so in 2024 and 37% plan to in 2025. Still nearly one-third are unsure how to use it and what value it can bring.

IT drives physical security decisions

IT departments continue to play a bigger role in managing and choosing PACS. Additionally, survey respondents working in IT had different priorities than those from physical security departments. In 2024, 47% of IT professionals focused on deploying cybersecurity tools, compared to just 27% of security professionals. Similarly, 37% of IT respondents prioritized cloud-based solutions, compared to 27% from physical security respondents.

