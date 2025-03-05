BYU ups campus security with Genetec Operations Center

Brigham Young University’s robust security program includes 25 officers, 15 supervisors, and 400 academy-trained student employees. To better coordinate these departments, BYU wanted a solution that would unify operations and improve efficiency. They selected Genetec's Operations Center, a solution for designed for security that is built into Genetec’s Security Center SaaS offering.

BYU already used Genetec’s Security Center, so the integration made sense.

The addition of Operations Center has helped consolidate tasks into a single system, replacing disconnected tools and manual processes while improving visibility across the enterprise.

Before you had to be listening over the radio and paying mental attention, but now we are keeping track of our officers better. They are also able to keep track of where they and their fellow officers need to be.

It’s enabled BYU to automate key processes such as nightly checks, equipment inspections, and building audits. These tasks are now scheduled and managed automatically, reducing workload on dispatchers as well as the potential for error.

As an example, every night BYU conducts code four checks with different divisions on campus.

“Before the dispatcher had to manually enter that call and remember to check with each individual division, whereas now it automatically creates that card,” says Joshua Frizell, Student Manager, BYU Security. “Same thing can be done for equipment checks, building inspections, any sort of process that can be automated.”

Improving officer visibility and more

The mobile app enhances situational awareness for field officers, providing real-time updates on assignments and facilitating compliance with operational procedures.

“It allows us to keep track of officer locations,” explains Kaemon Cole, Student Manager, BYU Security. “Before you had to be listening over the radio and paying mental attention, but (now) we are keeping track of our officers better, and they are able to keep track of where they and their fellow officers need to be.”

BYU also uses Operations Center to:

dispatch security teams in real-time

monitor guard patrols

manage investigations

schedule maintenance

plan and manage events

streamline onboarding and training.

Flexibility leads to efficiency

Genetec’s Operations Center allows BYU to customize workflows and reports for each department’s specific needs. From tracking officer locations to managing inventory and generating incident reports, the platform adapts to support the university’s diverse security teams.

BYU reports that it is now better able to coordinate security efforts. Communication and data sharing is enhanced, and automation of routine processes is freeing teams to focus on higher-priority responsibilities.