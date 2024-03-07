Central Missouri uses HEERF funds to upgrade campus security with Allegion

The University of Central Missouri is nearing completion of a campus-wide electronic access control project that began in fall 2022. With this final phase underway, more than 600 doors in 45 buildings will be equipped with the new readers, and the campus is gradually enabling use of its mobile credential across the campus.

The university contracted with Integrated Opening Solutions to provide labor, materials, and equipment. The $2.7 million project is paid for via federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Funding (HEERF) that was initiated to help combat the pandemic.

Our ability to make these products mobile Wallet capable after initial deployment is an example of Allegion's future-proof technology vision and commitment to products that are adaptable as technology changes

Central Missouri’s Mule Card relied on magnetic stripe technology until 2022, when it launched mobile credentials with its transaction system partner Transact. The campus leapfrogged contactless cards going directly to mobile from the mag stripe.

Because there were no contactless cards prior, key fobs were used as the access control token. As the move to acceptance of the Mobile Mule Card began, it was crucial to have multi-technology readers capable of reading both the existing fobs and the new NFC-based credential.Access control readers from Allegion were installed at both exterior and interior entrances to meet this need.

Currently, there are more than 200 mobile-ready, wireless Allegion locks on interior doors (Schlage AD, NDEB, and LEB) and more than 200 of its multi-technology Schlage MTB exterior readers in place on campus.

“Most were put in well prior to knowledge of moving to mobile Wallet credentials,” explains Jeff Koziol, Allegion’s business development manager for mobile credentials. “Our ability to make these products mobile Wallet capable after initial deployment is another example of the future-proof technology vision of our company and our commitment to products that are adaptable as technology changes.”

Mike Papasifakis, supervisor of Parking Services and Access Control, told the UCM News, “while key fobs have been distributed to university employees and students who require access to certain buildings, the next step in this project is for individuals to transition to the Mobile Mule Card to enter buildings with locked doors.”

Beyond just convenience and access, the project significantly increases security. It enables Public Safety to automatically lock or unlock doors from a central control area and manage other advanced functions in emergency situations.Of course, the mobile credential facilitates other services beyond access control. Via an iPhone, Apple Watch or Android phone, students make payments on and around campus, access the student recreation and wellness center, obtain library services, verify eligibility to attend sporting events, and more.