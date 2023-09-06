Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Menu
close
FEATURED
PARTNERS
Central Michigan University access control

Central Michigan upgrades security with new readers, cameras, and drones

Multi-year project began following an on-campus shooting in 2018

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Sep 06, 2023  ||   ,

Following a 2018 on-campus shooting that resulted in two deaths, Central Michigan University (CMU) has been steadily reviewing and adding security measures. Improvements include additional cameras, access control upgrades, and even drones.

According to a university report, a steering committee from CMU Police, Facilities Management, IT, and Academic Administration worked with external consultants to plan the project.

The tragedy allowed us to learn a lot about our security systems and where we could improve

CMU Police Lt. Mike Sienkiewicz told WNEM news about the progress in an on-camera interview. He was on campus when a CMU student shot and killed his parents inside a residence hall.

“(The tragedy) allowed us to learn a lot about the security systems … and where we could improve,” he says.

One area that the institution has focused on is adding additional video surveillance cameras. Today, 1300 cameras monitor indoor and outdoor spaces, and about half of the outdoor areas on campus are now covered.

In recent years, there have been access control upgrades and additions at numerous buildings throughout campus. According to the university, readers were added at four academic buildings prior to the start of the Fall 2023 term and there are plans to equip at least seven additional buildings throughout the year.

Students and staff use contactless cards or mobile credentials from partner Transact for secure access to these facilities.

All residence halls and many other buildings have an automatic lockdown feature that enables security personnel to lock all doors with a single button.

“We tested it a couple of weeks ago and it was instant,” Sienkiewicz says. “And we know that seconds count in an emergency.”

CMU also relies on drones to provide an aerial view during large events or critical incidents. While they are not used for day to day operations, they provide unique visibility in crucial situations.

Sienkiewicz stresses that CMU works with other law enforcement agencies and first responders to ensure the best response.

“When something bad has happened, nobody cares what the uniform is,” he says. “They just want somebody to come in and help keep them safe.”

Check out the video interview at WNWM.

Related posts:

slider FLASHcard 1Kent State adding card access at dorm rooms HID Discount 1HID initiative offers universities valuable resources, promotions Default ThumbnailFargo Integrates HID iCLASS™ Encoding Capability Into Its Card Printer/Encoders amusement parkA day in the park with contactless technology: RFID solves a variety of needs for amusement park operators
|| TAGS:
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

RECENT POSTS

Central Michigan University access control

Central Michigan upgrades security with new readers, cameras, and drones

Following a 2018 on-campus shooting that resulted in two deaths, Central Michigan University (CMU) has been steadily reviewing and adding security measures. Improvements include additional cameras, access control upgrades, and even drones. According to a university report, a steering committee from CMU Police, Facilities Management, IT, and Academic Administration worked with external consultants to plan […]
Minnesota adds crisis lines to ID card banner
Aug 31, 23 /

Learn how a Minnesota campus card office added mental health resources to new ID

This fall, the U Card Office at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities launched its redesigned ID incorporating contact information for the student crisis and text line as well as the National Suicide Prevention Hotline and text line. The card office spearheaded the project together with the university’s student affairs, health, and human resources, as […]
Grubhub Just Walk Out solution

Loyola Maryland students use cashier-less shopping via Grubhub

At a convenience store at Loyola University of Maryland, students are grabbing items and walking out of the store without checking out, scanning items at a POS, or seeing a cashier. Using Grubhub and Amazon’s Just Walk Out technologies, artificial intelligence, computer vision, and advanced sensors make it possible. The integration between the Grubhub app, […]
CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
Twitter

CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) Follow 267 515

CampusIDNews

Join us, @NACCUorg, and @TouchNet to explore how campus card programs can successfully navigate the sales and procurement process. Join the webinar on June 6, 2 pm EDT. https://go.touchnet.com/l/652093/2022-05-18/lsndq

Webinar: Learn how the University of Arizona uses campus cards, mobile ordering, kiosks, lockers, and robots to revolutionize campus dining. April 7, 2-2:30 EDT. Register Now at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7821245544009488910?source=campus-id

Load More...
Contact
CampusIDNews is published by AVISIAN Publishing
315 E. Georgia St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
www.AVISIAN.com[email protected]
Use our contact form to submit tips, corrections, or questions to our team.
©2023 CampusIDNews. All rights reserved.