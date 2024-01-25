Campus ID News
Grubhub mobile app

Webinar explores how mobile ordering enhanced campus life, increased sales at UVA and Central Washington

Join on Thursday, Feb.1 at 2 EST and win one of 50 $20 Grubhub gift cards

Jan 25, 2024   

Both the University of Virginia and Central Washington University have experienced a variety of benefits since implementing mobile ordering with partner’s CBORD and Grubhub. On Thursday, Feb. 1 from 2-3 EST, you can listen in as a panel explores the improved student experience as well as the streamlined service delivery and financial gains experienced by the institutions.

Panelists will also discuss the benefits of embracing a mobile-first approach to campus dining as well as Grubhub’s special student memberships that offer $0 delivery fees on eligible orders.

As an added bonus, 50 attendees will be randomly selected to receive a $20 Grubhub gift card.

Presenters:

  • Derrick Trussell, Director of Retail Operations, University of Virginia
  • Torin Munro, Systems Analyst and Warehouse Purchasing Manager, Central Washington University
  • Travis Price, Senior Sales Executive, Grubhub
  • Sami Takieddine, Director, Platform Operations & Patron Engagement, CBORD

 

REGISTER NOW

 

