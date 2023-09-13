Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Menu
close
FEATURED
PARTNERS

Webinar Sept. 19: Prepping your campus for a move to mobile

Learn about two campuses steps to upgrade reader infrastructure and align campus resources

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Sep 13, 2023  ||   ,

When it comes to preparing for a move to mobile, the critical topic of your “Campus Readiness” must be considered. An upcoming CBORD-hosted webinar will explore how and why two campuses transitioned from older ID technologies to mobile credentials and outline the essential steps and requirements they took to achieve mobile readiness.

Webinar: Make the Move to Mobile First Steps to a Contactless Campus
Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at 2 p.m. ET

The webinar will explore key differences that make mobile credentials more secure than plastic cards. Building your infrastructure is key, so part of the discussion will focus on how to select the right contactless reader for your mobile credential needs.

Webinar registration image

Other topics include:

  • credential provisioning and revocation,
  • equipment to be acquired or upgraded around campus,
  • impact on campus payment, access, and other systems.

Explore real-world examples from two universities who transitioned from plastic IDs to mobile credentials. Learn about their initial decision-making process, hurdles they overcame, and how vendor partners helped to deliver a successful launch.

The webinar, Make the Move to Mobile: First Steps to a Contactless Campus, will take place on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at 2 p.m.

Register now.

 

Related posts:

hce sliderHost-card emulation enables NFC without a secure element CampusIDNews Chats TouchNet intro graphicCampusIDChats: TouchNet President talks campus identity trends HID SmartLockersWakeSmart lockers: A smart extension of HID’s campus technology U. of Florida rolls out mobile credential with Transact
|| TAGS: ,
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

RECENT POSTS

Sep 13, 23 / ,

Webinar Sept. 19: Prepping your campus for a move to mobile

When it comes to preparing for a move to mobile, the critical topic of your “Campus Readiness” must be considered. An upcoming CBORD-hosted webinar will explore how and why two campuses transitioned from older ID technologies to mobile credentials and outline the essential steps and requirements they took to achieve mobile readiness. Webinar: Make the […]
student at photocopier
Sep 12, 23 /

Use this list of integrated campus ID system benefits to promote your program internally

A day in the life of a typical college student involves an array of transactions, each relying on the campus credential. The student may: Buy coffee and pastries from the coffee shop Work out at the rec center Check-in to class Purchase textbooks and supplies from the bookstore Visit the library Print course materials Have […]
NCState ID card created using HID Fargo Connect solution
Sep 11, 23 /

ColorID helps NC State modernize card issuance with HID FARGO Connect

North Carolina State University recently overhauled its card issuance operation, and turned to identity credential, issuance, and hardware solutions provider, ColorID, to land on the right solution. Together with ColorID, NC State selected HID Global’s FARGO Connect cloud-based card issuance platform. It can be difficult for campuses to "break the cycle" of sticking with an […]
CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
Twitter

CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) Follow 267 516

CampusIDNews

Join us, @NACCUorg, and @TouchNet to explore how campus card programs can successfully navigate the sales and procurement process. Join the webinar on June 6, 2 pm EDT. https://go.touchnet.com/l/652093/2022-05-18/lsndq

Webinar: Learn how the University of Arizona uses campus cards, mobile ordering, kiosks, lockers, and robots to revolutionize campus dining. April 7, 2-2:30 EDT. Register Now at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7821245544009488910?source=campus-id

Load More...
Contact
CampusIDNews is published by AVISIAN Publishing
315 E. Georgia St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
www.AVISIAN.com[email protected]
Use our contact form to submit tips, corrections, or questions to our team.
©2023 CampusIDNews. All rights reserved.