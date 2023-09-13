Webinar Sept. 19: Prepping your campus for a move to mobile

When it comes to preparing for a move to mobile, the critical topic of your “Campus Readiness” must be considered. An upcoming CBORD-hosted webinar will explore how and why two campuses transitioned from older ID technologies to mobile credentials and outline the essential steps and requirements they took to achieve mobile readiness.

Webinar: Make the Move to Mobile First Steps to a Contactless Campus

Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at 2 p.m. ET

The webinar will explore key differences that make mobile credentials more secure than plastic cards. Building your infrastructure is key, so part of the discussion will focus on how to select the right contactless reader for your mobile credential needs.

Other topics include:

credential provisioning and revocation,

equipment to be acquired or upgraded around campus,

impact on campus payment, access, and other systems.

Explore real-world examples from two universities who transitioned from plastic IDs to mobile credentials. Learn about their initial decision-making process, hurdles they overcame, and how vendor partners helped to deliver a successful launch.

The webinar, Make the Move to Mobile: First Steps to a Contactless Campus, will take place on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at 2 p.m.

