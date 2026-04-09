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Join CampusIDNews for a video interview at NACCU and score a $50 visa gift card

Campus and vendor reps – your thought leadership is important to peer institutions so take this quick, easy opportunity to give back

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Apr 09, 2026  ||   ,

Share your story with colleagues and peer institutions by participating in a 3-5 minute video interview during the NACCU Annual Conference. The CampusIDNews team will be conducting interviews with campus representatives in our exhibit hall booth (#116). Brag about your program, share something interesting your team has done, describe a challenge you are facing, or think of another subject that would interest card office and auxiliary service professionals. And while you’re at it, grab your $50 Visa gift card.

Vendors – you are invited to join in as well. We will be conducting these interviews at your booth. It’s your opportunity to share thought leadership or show off a new product.

All interviews will take place during exhibit hall hours:

  • Tuesday, April 21 | 2:00-5:00 PM
  • Wednesday, April 22 | 9:00 – 11:45 AM

Reserve your 15-minute slot at the links below. If you know your topic, add it now. If not, grab a slot and we can coordinate topics before the event.

Campus signup form:

https://calendar.app.google/zAhRkcA9mp5Xjc8t6

Vendor signup form:

https://calendar.app.google/4pru7puHQipkzaFC8

 

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