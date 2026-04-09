Join CampusIDNews for a video interview at NACCU and score a $50 visa gift card

Share your story with colleagues and peer institutions by participating in a 3-5 minute video interview during the NACCU Annual Conference. The CampusIDNews team will be conducting interviews with campus representatives in our exhibit hall booth (#116). Brag about your program, share something interesting your team has done, describe a challenge you are facing, or think of another subject that would interest card office and auxiliary service professionals. And while you’re at it, grab your $50 Visa gift card.

Vendors – you are invited to join in as well. We will be conducting these interviews at your booth. It’s your opportunity to share thought leadership or show off a new product.

All interviews will take place during exhibit hall hours:

Tuesday, April 21 | 2:00-5:00 PM

Wednesday, April 22 | 9:00 – 11:45 AM

Reserve your 15-minute slot at the links below. If you know your topic, add it now. If not, grab a slot and we can coordinate topics before the event.

Campus signup form:

https://calendar.app.google/zAhRkcA9mp5Xjc8t6

Vendor signup form:

https://calendar.app.google/4pru7puHQipkzaFC8