Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Menu
close
FEATURED
PARTNERS

Transact and CBORD execs discuss merger in on-demand video interview

CEO and COO address questions submitted by higher ed leaders

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Nov 21, 2024  ||   ,

CampusIDNews and NACCU hosted a webinar to address concerns and opportunities related to the recently announced merger of Transact and CBORD. A series of important questions submitted by NACCU members and CampusIDNews subscribers were posed to CEO Nancy Langer and COO Dan Park.

NACCU CEO Dawn Thomas and CampusIDNews Publisher Chris Corum served as interviewers. For those unable to attend the live event, the recorded version is now available.

Questions addressed in the on-demand video fell into three categories – products, culture, and market.

Products:

  • What, if any, platforms do you anticipate will be sunsetted?
  • When can we expect updates on product roadmaps?
  • How will the merger impact the process for implementing mobile credentials? Will there be a single offering for all, or will clients continue to choose between the two options?

Culture/merger:

  • Customers of both companies have expressed concerns that the culture they have come to appreciate may be lost in the merged organization. What is your vision for this?
  • At times, support and service have been a challenge for both companies. How will support be delivered and what is the “culture” of support?

Market/pricing:

  • Consolidation is inevitable, and we have already seen staff attrition. How do address concerns that the merged organization will have many more clients but potentially fewer staff?
  • Some fear the merger could lead to reduced competition, increased prices, and reduced choice. How would you respond to that to both your clients and the broader market?

To hear answers to these key questions, check out the interview by clicking the image at the top of this page.

 

Related Posts

|| TAGS:
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

RECENT ARTICLES

phone at POS reader

Bowling Green first university to accept mobile driver’s licenses for age verification

Bowling Green State University (BGSU) has become the nation’s first university to accept mobile driver’s licenses for age verification. Merchants at the university’s athletic events can now verify the age and photo of patrons purchasing alcohol via a state-issued mobile driver’s licenses. Ohio is one of the first states to allow residents to add their […]
Video screen from Transact CBORD webinar
Nov 21, 24 / ,

Transact and CBORD execs discuss merger in on-demand video interview

CampusIDNews and NACCU hosted a webinar to address concerns and opportunities related to the recently announced merger of Transact and CBORD. A series of important questions submitted by NACCU members and CampusIDNews subscribers were posed to CEO Nancy Langer and COO Dan Park. NACCU CEO Dawn Thomas and CampusIDNews Publisher Chris Corum served as interviewers. […]
ColorID University of Auckland
Nov 19, 24 /

ColorID helps University of Auckland modernize its card production process

The University of Auckland is New Zealand’s largest university with more than 6,000 staff and 40,000 students. The institution prides itself on its positive environmental impact. In 2023, it placed 12th in the Global Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings, which assess universities' contributions to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). But its ID […]
CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
Twitter

CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) Follow 271 552

CampusIDNews

Attn: friends in the biometrics space. Nominations close Friday for the annual Women in Biometrics Awards. Take five minutes to recognize a colleague or even yourself. http://WomenInBiometrics.com

Feb. 1 webinar explores how mobile ordering enhanced campus life, increased sales at UVA and Central Washington @Grubhub @CBORD

Load More...
Contact
CampusIDNews is published by AVISIAN Publishing
315 E. Georgia St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
www.AVISIAN.com[email protected]
Use our contact form to submit tips, corrections, or questions to our team.
©2024 CampusIDNews. All rights reserved.