Transact and CBORD execs discuss merger in on-demand video interview

CampusIDNews and NACCU hosted a webinar to address concerns and opportunities related to the recently announced merger of Transact and CBORD. A series of important questions submitted by NACCU members and CampusIDNews subscribers were posed to CEO Nancy Langer and COO Dan Park.

NACCU CEO Dawn Thomas and CampusIDNews Publisher Chris Corum served as interviewers. For those unable to attend the live event, the recorded version is now available.

Questions addressed in the on-demand video fell into three categories – products, culture, and market.

Products:

What, if any, platforms do you anticipate will be sunsetted?

When can we expect updates on product roadmaps?

How will the merger impact the process for implementing mobile credentials? Will there be a single offering for all, or will clients continue to choose between the two options?

Culture/merger:

Customers of both companies have expressed concerns that the culture they have come to appreciate may be lost in the merged organization. What is your vision for this?

At times, support and service have been a challenge for both companies. How will support be delivered and what is the “culture” of support?

Market/pricing:

Consolidation is inevitable, and we have already seen staff attrition. How do address concerns that the merged organization will have many more clients but potentially fewer staff?

Some fear the merger could lead to reduced competition, increased prices, and reduced choice. How would you respond to that to both your clients and the broader market?

To hear answers to these key questions, check out the interview by clicking the image at the top of this page.