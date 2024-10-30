Live webinar to address questions on Transact CBORD merger

Since the acquisition of Transact by Roper Industries was announced, NACCU and CampusIDNews have been collecting questions from the higher ed community. The questions have been consolidated, and the next step is to seek answers from the new company leadership. On Friday, November 15, you can join this discussion during a live webinar from 1:15 to 2:00 EST.

The company’s CEO Nancy Langer and COO Dan Park will participate in this town hall-style event. They will have the opportunity to address many of the questions received from NACCU members and CampusIDNews readers.

The town hall-style webinar is Friday, November 15, 2024, 1:15 PM - 2:00 PM (EST). Space is limited so don't delay.

As background, on in August Roper Industries – parent company of CBORD – announced its acquisition of Transact. This consolidation of two of the largest players in the space made immediate waves.

Of course, there are concerns among the client bases, but a new organization can also bring new opportunities. NACCU CEO Dawn Thomas and CampusIDNews Publisher Chris Corum will explore both areas with the guests.

Space is limited so register today to guarantee your spot at this highly anticipated event.