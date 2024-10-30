Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Menu
close
FEATURED
PARTNERS
Webinar promo banner

Live webinar to address questions on Transact CBORD merger

Company CEO and COO to participate in joint NACCU CampusIDNews event

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Oct 30, 2024  ||   ,

Since the acquisition of Transact by Roper Industries was announced, NACCU and CampusIDNews have been collecting questions from the higher ed community. The questions have been consolidated, and the next step is to seek answers from the new company leadership. On Friday, November 15, you can join this discussion during a live webinar from 1:15 to 2:00 EST.

The company’s CEO Nancy Langer and COO Dan Park will participate in this town hall-style event. They will have the opportunity to address many of the questions received from NACCU members and CampusIDNews readers.

The town hall-style webinar is Friday, November 15, 2024, 1:15 PM - 2:00 PM (EST). Space is limited so don't delay.

As background, on in August Roper Industries – parent company of CBORD – announced its acquisition of Transact. This consolidation of two of the largest players in the space made immediate waves.

Of course, there are concerns among the client bases, but a new organization can also bring new opportunities. NACCU CEO Dawn Thomas and CampusIDNews Publisher Chris Corum will explore both areas with the guests.

Space is limited so register today to guarantee your spot at this highly anticipated event.

REGISTER NOW

 

Related Posts

|| TAGS:
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

RECENT ARTICLES

Webinar promo banner
Oct 30, 24 / ,

Live webinar to address questions on Transact CBORD merger

Since the acquisition of Transact by Roper Industries was announced, NACCU and CampusIDNews have been collecting questions from the higher ed community. The questions have been consolidated, and the next step is to seek answers from the new company leadership. On Friday, November 15, you can join this discussion during a live webinar from 1:15 […]
University of Victoria mobile credential
Oct 30, 24 /

University of Victoria becomes sixth Canadian campus to go mobile with Transact

Marking its first deployment of mobile credential technology in British Columbia, Transact’s technology is now in use at the University of Victoria. An initial trial began in July with a select group of faculty and staff members. It is now expanding to a campuswide rollout with all students and staff eligible to download the digital […]
NACCU declining balance survey

New study suggests declining balance programs, declining in relevance

  Is a closed-system declining balance program necessary in a world where virtually every student shows up to campus with one or more debit or credit cards? Neal Lujan, director of the RamCard Office at Colorado State University thought a lot about this question when he initiated the NACCU declining balance survey. His office runs […]
CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
Twitter

CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) Follow 271 552

CampusIDNews

Attn: friends in the biometrics space. Nominations close Friday for the annual Women in Biometrics Awards. Take five minutes to recognize a colleague or even yourself. http://WomenInBiometrics.com

Feb. 1 webinar explores how mobile ordering enhanced campus life, increased sales at UVA and Central Washington @Grubhub @CBORD

Load More...
Contact
CampusIDNews is published by AVISIAN Publishing
315 E. Georgia St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
www.AVISIAN.com[email protected]
Use our contact form to submit tips, corrections, or questions to our team.
©2024 CampusIDNews. All rights reserved.