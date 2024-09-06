Campus ID News
Questions about Transact Acquisition by Roper

Share your questions and thoughts on Roper's acquisition of Transact

NACCU and CampusIDNews requesting feedback from campus leaders on the CBORD-Transact merger

Chris Corum   ||   Sep 06, 2024  ||   

Several weeks ago, we learned Roper Industries, the parent company of CBORD, was acquiring Transact in a deal that surprised the industry. Together with NACCU, CampusIDNews is seeking input from our subscribers and members. While information regarding the purchase is still forthcoming, we are wondering what questions or thoughts you may have.

Responses from NACCU members and CampusIDNews subscribers will be anonymized and used to guide the information gathering process.

We will anonymize and compile the responses we receive into categories, creating a series of overarching questions. It is our intention to use these questions to help guide our discussions, as we seek information on how this may impact our industry and how we can best support the higher ed community.

Please take a moment and send me an email with your thoughts.

Thank you,

Chris Corum, Publisher
CampusIDNews
[email protected]

RECENT ARTICLES

UNLV sign
Sep 04, 24 / ,

UNLV delivery robots approved to venture off campus and into Vegas

Apparently, what happens in Vegas doesn’t always stay in Vegas, at least when it comes to autonomous food delivery vehicles. The Clark County Board of Commissioners voted to allow the robots – previously confined to the University of Nevada Las Vegas campus – to make deliveries in surrounding off-campus areas. It may not seem like […]
Austin Peay mobile credential
Sep 04, 24 / ,

Austin Peay goes mobile with its Govs ID

Austin Peay State University began replacing physical ID cards with mobile credentials at the start of the Fall 2024 semester. The new IDs can be added to either an individual’s iPhone and Apple Watch or Android device. All new students and staff receive the mobile credential, and existing cardholders have the option to upgrade to […]
