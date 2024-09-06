Share your questions and thoughts on Roper's acquisition of Transact

Several weeks ago, we learned Roper Industries, the parent company of CBORD, was acquiring Transact in a deal that surprised the industry. Together with NACCU, CampusIDNews is seeking input from our subscribers and members. While information regarding the purchase is still forthcoming, we are wondering what questions or thoughts you may have.

Responses from NACCU members and CampusIDNews subscribers will be anonymized and used to guide the information gathering process.

We will anonymize and compile the responses we receive into categories, creating a series of overarching questions. It is our intention to use these questions to help guide our discussions, as we seek information on how this may impact our industry and how we can best support the higher ed community.

Please take a moment and send me an email with your thoughts.

Thank you,

Chris Corum, Publisher

CampusIDNews

[email protected]