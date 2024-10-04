New executive leadership team for combined CBORD Transact organization released

The new executive leadership team for CBORD and Transact was made public this week and posted to both companies’ websites.

Six weeks ago, Roper Industries announced its $1.5 billion acquisition of Transact. Roper already owned CBORD following a 2008 acquisition.

The press release announcing the purchase said that "Transact will be combined with Roper’s CBORD business.” Consolidating leadership is an obvious early step in a merging of two organizations.

From the start, it was made public that Transact CEO Nancy Langer would continue as CEO for the combined organization. Dan Park, CBORD President & CEO would serve as COO.

Beyond that, there has been little information since the announcement, so the release of the leadership team has been eagerly anticipated across the industry.

The new team is heavily dominated by former Transact leads. Of the 13 execs, just two come from CBORD.

Here is the list of the new executive leadership team for the combined organization with their new positions followed by their previous roles.