New executive leadership team for combined CBORD Transact organization released

The new executive leadership team for CBORD and Transact was made public this week and posted to both companies’ websites.
Six weeks ago, Roper Industries announced its $1.5 billion acquisition of Transact. Roper already owned CBORD following a 2008 acquisition.
The press release announcing the purchase said that "Transact will be combined with Roper’s CBORD business.” Consolidating leadership is an obvious early step in a merging of two organizations.
From the start, it was made public that Transact CEO Nancy Langer would continue as CEO for the combined organization. Dan Park, CBORD President & CEO would serve as COO.
Beyond that, there has been little information since the announcement, so the release of the leadership team has been eagerly anticipated across the industry.
The new team is heavily dominated by former Transact leads. Of the 13 execs, just two come from CBORD.
Here is the list of the new executive leadership team for the combined organization with their new positions followed by their previous roles.
- Nancy Langer
New position: Chief Executive Officer
Former position: Transact CEO
- Dan Park
New position: Chief Operating Officer, Healthcare and Corporate
Former CBORD President & CEO
- Alex Bradley
New position: Chief Financial Officer
Former position: Transact Chief Financial Officer and Head of Legal and Compliance
- David Shaw
New position: Chief Information Security Officer
Former position: Transact Chief Information Security Officer
- Arun Ahuja
New position: Senior Vice President & General Manager, Healthcare and Corporate
Former position: Transact Senior Vice President & General Manager, Campus Commerce
- Rasheed Behrooznia
New position: Senior Vice President & General Manager, Campus ID and Commerce
Former position: Transact Senior Vice President & General Manager, Campus Solutions
- Mechelle King
New position: Senior Vice President, People and Culture
Former position: Transact Senior Vice President, People and Culture
- Taran Lent
New position: Senior Vice President, Product Development and Technology
Former position: Transact Senior Vice President, Product Development and Technology
- Laura McLaughlin
New position: Executive Vice President, Higher Education and K-12
Former position: Transact Executive Vice President and General Manager Integrated Payments and Campus Commerce
- Anusha Reddy
New position: Senior Vice President, Transformation Office and Healthcare Partnerships
Former position: Transact Senior Vice President, Transformation
- Rachael Sepcic
New position: Senior Vice President, Global Sales
Former position: Transact Senior Vice President, Global Sales
- Chris Setcos
New position: Senior Vice President, Partnerships and M&A
Former position: Transact SVP Partnerships, M&A, Corporate Strategy
- Nancy Sullivan
New position: Senior Vice President, Global Services
Former position: CBORD Senior Vice President, Global Services