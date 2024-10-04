Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Menu
close
FEATURED
PARTNERS
Transact CBORD Executive Leadership Team

New executive leadership team for combined CBORD Transact organization released

Group of 13 heavily weighted with former Transact execs

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Oct 04, 2024  ||   

The new executive leadership team for CBORD and Transact was made public this week and posted to both companies’ websites.

Six weeks ago, Roper Industries announced its $1.5 billion acquisition of Transact. Roper already owned CBORD following a 2008 acquisition.

The press release announcing the purchase said that "Transact will be combined with Roper’s CBORD business.” Consolidating leadership is an obvious early step in a merging of two organizations.

From the start, it was made public that Transact CEO Nancy Langer would continue as CEO for the combined organization. Dan Park, CBORD President & CEO would serve as COO.

Beyond that, there has been little information since the announcement, so the release of the leadership team has been eagerly anticipated across the industry.

The new team is heavily dominated by former Transact leads. Of the 13 execs, just two come from CBORD.

Here is the list of the new executive leadership team for the combined organization with their new positions followed by their previous roles.

  • Nancy Langer
    New position: Chief Executive Officer
    Former position:  Transact CEO
  • Dan Park
    New position: Chief Operating Officer, Healthcare and Corporate
    Former CBORD President & CEO
  • Alex Bradley
    New position: Chief Financial Officer
    Former position: Transact Chief Financial Officer and Head of Legal and Compliance
  • David Shaw
    New position: Chief Information Security Officer
    Former position: Transact Chief Information Security Officer
  • Arun Ahuja
    New position: Senior Vice President & General Manager, Healthcare and Corporate
    Former position: Transact Senior Vice President & General Manager, Campus Commerce
  • Rasheed Behrooznia
    New position: Senior Vice President & General Manager, Campus ID and Commerce
    Former position: Transact Senior Vice President & General Manager, Campus Solutions
  • Mechelle King
    New position: Senior Vice President, People and Culture
    Former position: Transact Senior Vice President, People and Culture
  • Taran Lent
    New position: Senior Vice President, Product Development and Technology
    Former position: Transact Senior Vice President, Product Development and Technology
  • Laura McLaughlin
    New position: Executive Vice President, Higher Education and K-12
    Former position: Transact Executive Vice President and General Manager Integrated Payments and Campus Commerce
  • Anusha Reddy
    New position: Senior Vice President, Transformation Office and Healthcare Partnerships
    Former position: Transact Senior Vice President, Transformation
  • Rachael Sepcic
    New position: Senior Vice President, Global Sales
    Former position: Transact Senior Vice President, Global Sales
  • Chris Setcos
    New position: Senior Vice President, Partnerships and M&A
    Former position: Transact SVP Partnerships, M&A, Corporate Strategy
  • Nancy Sullivan
    New position: Senior Vice President, Global Services
    Former position: CBORD Senior Vice President, Global Services

Related Posts

|| TAGS:
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

RECENT ARTICLES

Voting sign
Oct 04, 24 / ,

Appeals court rescinds use of Chapel Hill’s mobile credential for voter ID

The state of North Carolina requires voters to show and approved form of ID to cast a ballot, and university-issued mobile credentials have taken center stage. Many traditional campus cards are approved, but three institutions in the state use a digital ID rather than a card. UNC Chapel Hill, UNC Charlotte, and Duke University each […]
Transact CBORD Executive Leadership Team
Oct 04, 24 /

New executive leadership team for combined CBORD Transact organization released

The new executive leadership team for CBORD and Transact was made public this week and posted to both companies’ websites. Six weeks ago, Roper Industries announced its $1.5 billion acquisition of Transact. Roper already owned CBORD following a 2008 acquisition. The press release announcing the purchase said that "Transact will be combined with Roper’s CBORD […]
Alcatraz AI turnstiles

CBORD to enhance campus access control with AI-enabled facial recognition

Using artificial intelligence to improve biometric access control and detect tailgating is the focus of technology provider Alcatraz AI. Together with CBORD, the two companies plan to bring this advanced technology to the higher ed market. Rock X is Alcatraz AI’s latest platform offering. It leverages an advanced intelligent tailgate detection platform to alert security […]
CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
Twitter

CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) Follow 271 553

CampusIDNews

Attn: friends in the biometrics space. Nominations close Friday for the annual Women in Biometrics Awards. Take five minutes to recognize a colleague or even yourself. http://WomenInBiometrics.com

Feb. 1 webinar explores how mobile ordering enhanced campus life, increased sales at UVA and Central Washington @Grubhub @CBORD

Load More...
Contact
CampusIDNews is published by AVISIAN Publishing
315 E. Georgia St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
www.AVISIAN.com[email protected]
Use our contact form to submit tips, corrections, or questions to our team.
©2024 CampusIDNews. All rights reserved.