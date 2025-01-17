Transact+CBORD and USEFULL elevate partnership for reusable containers

To make it easier for campuses to bring sustainability to dining, Transact+CBORD and USEFULL have expanded their partnership to deliver reusable to-go containers to campus clients. The enhanced collaboration establishes USEFULL as the company’s premier provider of sustainable takeout solutions.

"By elevating USEFULL's innovative stainless-steel takeout solution within our portfolio, we're enabling colleges and universities to implement transformative dining programs that align with their environmental goals,” says Chris Setcos, SVP of partnerships and M&A at Transact.

USEFULL reusable containers are already available to 85,000 students through established rollouts at several Transact+CBORD campuses. Via this new agreement, USEFULL’s solution will now be more accessible as it will be offered directly through the Transact+CBORD procurement channels.

Technology-driven convenience

A key element of the offering is the Transact+CBORD and USEFULL integration with the campus ID system. Students can check out and return containers using their campus ID cards or mobile credentials. Ultimately, it will also support mobile ordering, kiosks, and point-of-sale (POS) systems, making the reusable option easy for students.

Via this new agreement, USEFULL’s solution will now be more accessible as it will be offered directly through the Transact+CBORD procurement channels.

Students use the USEFULL app to track their containers.

To check out a container, the student scans its unique QR code. The app tracks which containers are due for return and highlights the student’s environmental contributions, such as reductions in waste, emissions, and water usage.

According to USEFULL, over 99% of containers are returned across its campus installations, thanks to what the company calls a “fair and friendly return policy that incentivizes behavior—just like a library book.” Stainless steel’s durability and perceived value also ensure that the containers are less likely to be discarded.

Transact+CBORD and USEFULL up sustainability

USEFULL’s stainless steel containers are designed to last at least three years in circulation before needing to be recycled or replaced. This provides a significant return on investment despite their higher upfront cost compared to other plastic reusables.

In addition to reducing waste, the program offers valuable insights through real-time impact reporting. Institutions and students can monitor their environmental impact, fostering a culture of sustainability on campus.

The solution also includes inventory tracking, administrative system management, API integration with campus card providers, and PCI and ADA compliance.

With growing momentum for sustainability across colleges and universities, the Transact+CBORD and USEFULL partnership should make it easier for clients to actually roll-out a solution to address that goal.

As Alison Cove, CEO and founder of USEFULL said in an earlier CampusIDNews article, “It is another step toward both building awareness of our carbon footprint while educating and informing this mission-driven generation of students about their individual contributions to eliminating waste.”