Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Menu
close
FEATURED
PARTNERS

Cal Poly pilots reusable dining containers to curb waste

Students opt for green alternative via the Grubhub mobile ordering app

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Feb 28, 2024  ||   

Students at Cal Poly have been pushing for green initiatives on the San Luis Obispo campus, and dining services is listening. A new pilot program will test reusable containers in an effort to reduce waste from disposable take-out boxes.

“The program greatly reduces resource consumption on campus while diverting single-use containers from landfills,” says a Cal Poly spokesperson.

Campus Dining’s sustainability coordinator Kaitlin Gibbons told the MustangNews, “it has been a longtime goal of ours to expand our reusables on campus to meet our zero waste goals and do the right sustainable thing.”

The pilot will take place at two campus dining locations with ReusePass, a solution that includes a reusable takeout container system with a mobile app for check-out.

At Cal Poly, ReusePass works in tandem with the institution’s existing Grubhub mobile ordering solution.

Students opt in to ReusePass and then use the Grubhub app to specify that they want their meal in a reusable container. Students have 10 days to return used containers to dedicated drop-off receptacles in the dining facilities. Containers are then washed and prepared for next use.

“That was really the key for us in choosing this company as it will enable students to choose a reusable option when ordering on GrubHub,” says Gibbons.

How does it work?

Rather than show the ReusePass QR code when ordering a to-go meal, Grubhub passes the QR code directly to the dining team. The container is automatically checked-out to the student’s ReusePass account before it's placed on the pick-up shelf.

This streamlines the process for both the student and the dining staff.

ReusePass says that in a single semester, students across the country used its containers to save nearly 7 tons of waste from landfills, conserve more than 85,000 gallons of water, and keep 90,000 lbs of GHG emissions from going out into the atmosphere.

Cal Poly is also piloting a compostable container solution, but it has faced challenges as students don’t always sort correctly between trash and recyclables. They also tend to leave plastic silverware in the compostable container, which hampers compostability.

According to Gibbons, campus dining is considering wood utensils to prevent plastic from entering the compost bins.

Related Posts

|| TAGS:
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

RECENT ARTICLES

Mashgin kiosk
Mar 01, 24 /

Dartmouth deploys new AI-enabled POS kiosks for self-checkout

  At Dartmouth’s Tuck School of Business in Hanover, NH, the dining hall includes a new touchless self-service kiosk that reduces checkout times dramatically. By eliminating human interaction, item handling, and barcode scanning, transactions times have been cut to as little as 10 seconds. The kiosks are from Mashgin, a Palo Alto-based company that has […]
facial recognition in college classroon

Is facial recognition on campus moving from access control to the classroom?

Facial recognition already unlock phones, expedites airport passage, and replaces IDs for door access, but now it’s efficacy is being testing in college classrooms. Chafic Bou-Saba teaches information systems at Guilford College. He believes he can improve student academic performance via cameras and AI. He and a team of students are designing a facial recognition […]
Feb 28, 24 /

Cal Poly pilots reusable dining containers to curb waste

Students at Cal Poly have been pushing for green initiatives on the San Luis Obispo campus, and dining services is listening. A new pilot program will test reusable containers in an effort to reduce waste from disposable take-out boxes. “The program greatly reduces resource consumption on campus while diverting single-use containers from landfills,” says a […]
CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
Twitter

CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) Follow 271 563

CampusIDNews

Feb. 1 webinar explores how mobile ordering enhanced campus life, increased sales at UVA and Central Washington @Grubhub @CBORD

Join Jeff Koziol and Robert Gaulden from @AllegionUS as we explore how mobile credentials and proptech are changing on- and off-campus housing.

Load More...
Contact
CampusIDNews is published by AVISIAN Publishing
315 E. Georgia St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
www.AVISIAN.com[email protected]
Use our contact form to submit tips, corrections, or questions to our team.
©2024 CampusIDNews. All rights reserved.