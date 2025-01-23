GMU ups sustainability with reusable containers and robots from Topanga and Starship

A new partnership between Topanga.io and Starship is enabling students to request reusable containers within the Starship app, eliminating the need for a second app or process.

Topanga’s ReusePass program is integrated directly within the app, providing students with the option to select reusable containers for food orders to be picked up at kiosks or delivered by robot.

The containers are tracked using Topanga’s check-in and check-out system which allows users to monitor their usage and return requirements.

The new offering debuts at George Mason University with plans for broader expansion to other robot-enabled universities.

How the Topanga and Starship integration works

To participate, students first visit the ReusePass site to sign up for a free account. From there they have two ways to obtain reusable containers.

First, they can scan their unique QR code from their Apple Wallet or a screenshot on their mobile at a dining location to checkout a to-go container. This is the traditional method used at many Topanga campuses.

With this new integration, however, there is a second option.

When ordering food within the Starship app, they can request that the order be packaged in a reusable container. This option is available whether the student opts for robot delivery or kiosk pickup.

In any of these cases, at GMU the student has three days to return the container to a dedicated return bin.

Other firsts from the GMU rollout

According to Topanga CEO Page Schult, George Mason University will be the first university to offer a fully integrated reusables experience for kiosks.

“Other mobile order providers offer kiosk solutions and a work around for getting reusables through a kiosk, but none are directly integrated,” says Schult. “[This offers] a seamless end user and operator experience with no student scanning required.”

While the Topanga and Starship integration is just beginning, Topanga’s solution has already empowered more than 100,000 students to make environmentally responsible choices.

According to Schult, during the 2023-2024 academic year ReusePass facilitated 1.2 million meals in reusable containers across 65 campuses. This prevented 123,500 pounds of waste and offset nearly 860,000 pounds of greenhouse gas emissions.

The return rate for the containers was an impressive 97%.

“[The] integration provides students with a seamless way to embrace sustainability without sacrificing convenience,” she adds. “It’s a win-win-win for campuses, students, and the environment.”

GMU excited for the Topanga and Starship program

Roshonda Alexander, Sodexo Retail General Manager at GMU, also praised the initiative.

“At Mason Dining, sustainability is a top priority, and this seamless integration makes it easier than ever for our students to choose environmentally responsible dining options,” says Alexander. “We believe this will be a great success, furthering our commitment to a greener campus.”

This is not the first integration of the Topanga solution within another mobile ordering app. In 2023, another partnership enabled students to checkout containers within the Grubhub app.

The Topanga and Starship project works similarly, but extends the functionality with the inclusion of the kiosks.