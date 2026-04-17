Case Western Reserve cuts food pickup times to 10 seconds with Apex smart lockers

Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) has implemented Apex food lockers in The Den, providing a fast and efficient option for student dining. The new system reflects a growing shift toward automation in campus dining, aimed at reducing wait times and accommodating high volumes of mobile orders. By integrating app-based ordering with quick, contactless pickup, the university hopes to improve convenience for students navigating busy class schedules.

The Den often receives more than 100 mobile orders per hour. Before the lockers, that volume created long lines and crowded waiting areas.

With the massive shift to students relying on mobile apps to order ahead, traditional counter service often creates bottlenecks. CWRU’s move to smart lockers reflects an effort to keep up with student expectations for speed and flexibility while easing pressure on dining staff.

Apex smart lockers are built for efficiency

According to Apex, these smart food lockers are designed to “streamline food order pickup, reduce congestion, and enhance the student experience.” The system at CWRU does exactly that. Students order at The Den’s through a mobile app, and when their food is ready, kitchen staff load it into a locked compartment. Students then receive a unique code via the app and simply scan it at the locker unit to access the compartment.

Students order through the Transact app and pickup at the locker. The whole retrieval process takes less than 10 seconds.

During peak lunch and dinner rushes, The Den typically sees 110 to 125 mobile orders per hour. Before the lockers, that volume created long lines and crowded waiting areas. Now, students can pick up their meals without interacting with staff, freeing up space and reducing chaos in high-traffic zones.

The solution integrates directly with the Transact mobile ordering app.

“Students place their order through the app, and when their order is complete and loaded into a compartment, they receive a code to scan at pickup,” says Ashley McNamara, Vice President, Global Marketing for Apex. “The whole retrieval process takes less than 10 seconds.”

CWRU opts for the Apex OrderHQ Flow-Thru model

The University specifically chose to implement the OrderHQ Flow-Thru model, which “allows The Den’s kitchen staff to load orders from the back of the unit while students pick up from the front. This keeps the order handoff clean and the counter clear, even during busy periods,” says McNamara.

With 23 individual compartments at CWRU, the system can handle multiple orders simultaneously without creating backups. Each compartment stays locked until the correct code is scanned, adding a layer of security that has already reduced incidents of stolen or misplaced orders. The Flow-Thru setup also improves hygiene and organization, as food never sits exposed on a counter.

For dining services staff, the lockers mean less time spent managing lines and more time focused on food preparation and quality.

Looking Ahead

The installation of the Apex smart lockers is more than just a convenience upgrade; it signals how campus dining is evolving to meet the needs of today’s students. For example, a recent survey from PYMNTS.com found that 45% of Gen Z restaurant customers placed their most recent food order for pickup rather than delivery. While delivery remains strong, this suggests pickup is crucial, especially among younger demographics.