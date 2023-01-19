Campus ID News
Allegion, BadgePass announce cloud-based access control integration

Integration is first to offer subscription software package for both secure ID issuance & access control management

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Jan 19, 2023  ||   ,

Security products and solutions provider, Allegion has announced that its Schlage intelligent hardware can now be integrated with the BadgePass ONE platform. The integration means that BadgePass is the first to offer a subscription software package that includes all hardware and software needed to issue secure ID badges and manage door access privileges within a facility.

The deal with BadgePass also marks one of the first reader controller model integrations for Allegion, with the goal of offering customers efficient and cost-effective access control implementations.

“As access control moves to the cloud, the teams wanted to make it more cost-effective for customers,” says Jeff Koziol, business development manager – PACS partners at Allegion.

“The Schlage NDEB and LEB intelligent wireless locks are easy to install and seamlessly communicate with the software via Wi-Fi. The Reader Controller devices round out the solution by enabling real-time updates and offering an option for doors where wireless locks are not a fit," Koziol adds. "Through this system, customers can now provision a reader device and assign access privileges to cardholders in just minutes, while greatly reducing implementation costs.”

Key features of the BadgePass ONE platform include:

  • Hosted solution. Easy to deploy access control hardware options designed to help eliminate costly wiring and installation, and the need for control panels and enclosures throughout the facility. Customers can choose from a variety of options, including RCs, NDEBs or LEBs to fit any opening.
  • Mobile access. The software used to manage cardholder privileges and print cards is available in the iOS App store and Windows store, and eliminates the need for a PC on site for photo capture and card production. Users can easily capture cardholder data, including photo, from a phone or tablet and send it to print immediately at the facility.
  • Flexible subscription model. Customers can choose to purchase reader devices up front or as part of their ongoing BadgePass ONE system subscription, selecting from monthly or annual payment options.

“We chose to partner with Allegion because their hardware options help reduce common barriers to installation, including complex and costly wiring,” says Derek Gibbs, EVP of Product Development at BadgePass.

“We started with credential issuance, giving customers the ability to enroll cardholder data and print ID badges right from their phone," adds Gibbs. "We’re excited to be at the forefront and now embed access control capabilities to the system. ID badging and secure door access go hand-in-hand, and customers today demand a more comprehensive, integrated experience from their cards.”

Allegion has supported successful integrations in two other BadgePass product lines: BadgePass Access Manager and TotalCard.

For more information, visit BadgePass.com.

