Allegion, BadgePass announce cloud-based access control integration

Integration is first to offer subscription software package for both secure ID issuance & access control management
Security products and solutions provider, Allegion has announced that its Schlage intelligent hardware can now be integrated with the BadgePass ONE platform. The integration means that BadgePass is the first to offer a subscription software package that includes all hardware and software needed to issue secure ID badges and manage door access privileges within a facility.
The deal with BadgePass also marks one of the first reader controller model integrations for Allegion, with the goal of offering customers efficient and cost-effective access control implementations.
“As access control moves to the cloud, the teams wanted to make it more cost-effective for customers,” says Jeff Koziol, business development manager – PACS partners at Allegion.
“The Schlage NDEB and LEB intelligent wireless locks are easy to install and seamlessly communicate with the software via Wi-Fi. The Reader Controller devices round out the solution by enabling real-time updates and offering an option for doors where wireless locks are not a fit," Koziol adds. "Through this system, customers can now provision a reader device and assign access privileges to cardholders in just minutes, while greatly reducing implementation costs.”
“We chose to partner with Allegion because their hardware options help reduce common barriers to installation, including complex and costly wiring,” says Derek Gibbs, EVP of Product Development at BadgePass.
“We started with credential issuance, giving customers the ability to enroll cardholder data and print ID badges right from their phone," adds Gibbs. "We’re excited to be at the forefront and now embed access control capabilities to the system. ID badging and secure door access go hand-in-hand, and customers today demand a more comprehensive, integrated experience from their cards.”
Allegion has supported successful integrations in two other BadgePass product lines: BadgePass Access Manager and TotalCard.
