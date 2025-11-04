Submit your proposal to be a presenter at the NACCU 2026 Annual Conference

The NACCU Annual Conference is known for its exceptional educational content. Key to that is participation from higher education leaders willing to share their knowledge with peers from other institutions. The deadline to submit presentation proposals is coming soon, closing on Monday, December 8, 2025.

This year’s conference will take place April 19-22, 2025, just across the river from Cincinnati, Ohio in Covington, Kentucky. Consider presenting an individual session or leading a group or panel discussion. Options include:

30-minute session. Present 20 minutes of content and 10 minutes of Q & A.

Present 20 minutes of content and 10 minutes of Q & A. 45-minute session. Present 30 minutes of content and 15 minutes of Q & A

Present 30 minutes of content and 15 minutes of Q & A Round Table Discussion. Explore an important topic by facilitating or participating with a small group of colleagues from your institution or others. Choose between a 30- or 45-minute session.

Explore an important topic by facilitating or participating with a small group of colleagues from your institution or others. Choose between a 30- or 45-minute session. Moderated Panel Discussion. Look at an issue from multiple perspectives by moderating a panel of institutions or a team from your campus. Both 30- and 45-minute sessions are available.

Info to provide in your proposal

Submitting a proposal is quick and easy. Using the online form, you provide some basic details and a brief session description (up to 100 words). You will also be asked to provide several sample questions you will use to engage the audience, as well as two things they will learn from the presentation.

You will specify the ideal audience for your presentation – beginner, intermediate), or advanced – and select up to three areas topic areas:

Administration and Operations

Communication

Fiscal Management

Leadership

Marketing

Planning

Student Development

Technology

Submitting a proposal

Each presenter must be a NACCU institutional or corporate member. If you are not a current member, this is an ideal reason to join.

Speakers will be notified regarding their proposal’s acceptance on January 6, 2025.

To learn more or submit your proposal, click here.