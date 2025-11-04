Submit your proposal to be a presenter at the NACCU 2026 Annual Conference

Deadline coming soon so don’t delay
The NACCU Annual Conference is known for its exceptional educational content. Key to that is participation from higher education leaders willing to share their knowledge with peers from other institutions. The deadline to submit presentation proposals is coming soon, closing on Monday, December 8, 2025.
This year’s conference will take place April 19-22, 2025, just across the river from Cincinnati, Ohio in Covington, Kentucky. Consider presenting an individual session or leading a group or panel discussion. Options include:
Submitting a proposal is quick and easy. Using the online form, you provide some basic details and a brief session description (up to 100 words). You will also be asked to provide several sample questions you will use to engage the audience, as well as two things they will learn from the presentation.
You will specify the ideal audience for your presentation – beginner, intermediate), or advanced – and select up to three areas topic areas:
Each presenter must be a NACCU institutional or corporate member. If you are not a current member, this is an ideal reason to join.
Speakers will be notified regarding their proposal’s acceptance on January 6, 2025.
To learn more or submit your proposal, click here.