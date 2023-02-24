Penn State outlines plans for campus wide re-carding event

Penn State is on the verge of major changes to its campus card, with plans well underway to move to a new contactless credential, dubbed the id+ card. As part of that technology migration, the university has now laid out its plans for a campus wide re-carding event.

According to an official university release, the re-carding event for students on Penn State's flagship campus, University Park, will be conducted on the basis of on last name, and will be held between March 20 and April 7. Separating the re-carding efforts by name is expected to help split the job into more manageable batches.

Penn State's new id+ cards will be distributed for University Park students through the university's campus card team at the id+ Office. Any members of the Penn State community who already received a new id+ card after May 10, 2022, will not need to participate in the re-carding event.

Outdated campus cards must be exchanged for the new id+ card. The university will assess a re-carding fee for anyone who fails to present their old at the time of receiving their new credential. University Park faculty and staff will me mailed their new id+ cards via USPS.

The re-carding schedule for students at University Park campus has been split up by first letter of last name:

A – F (March 20 & April 3)

G – L (March 21 & April 4)

M – R (March 22 & April 5)

S – Z (March 23 & April 6)

March 24 and April 7 will also be open for all University Park campus students to pick up a new id+ card, regardless of their grouping.

The new id+ cards now enable contactless payment transactions and access control.