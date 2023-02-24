Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Menu
close
FEATURED
PARTNERS

Penn State outlines plans for campus wide re-carding event

Andrew Hudson   ||   Feb 24, 2023  ||   , ,

Penn State is on the verge of major changes to its campus card, with plans well underway to move to a new contactless credential, dubbed the id+ card. As part of that technology migration, the university has now laid out its plans for a campus wide re-carding event.

According to an official university release, the re-carding event for students on Penn State's flagship campus, University Park, will be conducted on the basis of on last name, and will be held between March 20 and April 7. Separating the re-carding efforts by name is expected to help split the job into more manageable batches.

Penn State's new id+ cards will be distributed for University Park students through the university's campus card team at the id+ Office. Any members of the Penn State community who already received a new id+ card after May 10, 2022, will not need to participate in the re-carding event.

Outdated campus cards must be exchanged for the new id+ card. The university will assess a re-carding fee for anyone who fails to present their old at the time of receiving their new credential. University Park faculty and staff will me mailed their new id+ cards via USPS.

The re-carding schedule for students at University Park campus has been split up by first letter of last name:

  • A – F (March 20 & April 3)
  • G – L (March 21 & April 4)
  • M – R (March 22 & April 5)
  • S – Z (March 23 & April 6)

March 24 and April 7 will also be open for all University Park campus students to pick up a new id+ card, regardless of their grouping.

The new id+ cards now enable contactless payment transactions and access control.

Related posts:

Allegion LOGO 1The next wave of campus security and access: ... HID MIFAREDesfireEV3HID Global's new MIFARE DESFire EV3 expands a... slider SingaporeID 1Singaporean university issues student smart c... UConn HID 1HID Global streamlines card issuance at UConn...
|| TAGS: ,
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

RECENT POSTS

Feb 24, 23 /

West Virginia could be latest state to require suicide hotlines on student IDs

A new bill in West Virginia could mandate public middle schools and high schools in the state to print the phone and text lines for suicide prevention resources on all student ID cards. The bill passed earlier this month by the House of Delegates and would take effect starting next year should it be officially […]

Penn State outlines plans for campus wide re-carding event

Penn State is on the verge of major changes to its campus card, with plans well underway to move to a new contactless credential, dubbed the id+ card. As part of that technology migration, the university has now laid out its plans for a campus wide re-carding event.
Feb 23, 23 /

ColorID blog series: Reasons to move identity management to the cloud

In the first installment of a four-part blog series, ColorID's Director of Product Management David Stallsmith explains four primary reasons that campuses should consider moving identity management to the cloud. As Stallsmith explains, the job of identity management has traditionally fallen to the one-card system, but a change of times may be giving rise to […]
CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
Twitter

CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) Follow

CampusIDNews
campusidnews CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) @campusidnews ·

Join us, @NACCUorg, and @TouchNet to explore how campus card programs can successfully navigate the sales and procurement process. Join the webinar on June 6, 2 pm EDT. https://go.touchnet.com/l/652093/2022-05-18/lsndq

Reply on Twitter 1532074983769247744 Retweet on Twitter 1532074983769247744 1 Like on Twitter 1532074983769247744 2 Twitter 1532074983769247744
campusidnews CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) @campusidnews ·

Webinar: Learn how the University of Arizona uses campus cards, mobile ordering, kiosks, lockers, and robots to revolutionize campus dining. April 7, 2-2:30 EDT. Register Now at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7821245544009488910?source=campus-id

Reply on Twitter 1509954970862424068 Retweet on Twitter 1509954970862424068 Like on Twitter 1509954970862424068 1 Twitter 1509954970862424068
campusidnews CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) @campusidnews ·

As supply chain issues in 2021 persist, identity solutions provider @ColorID discusses ways campuses can to overcome potentially troublesome delays until the situation eases.

https://www.cr80news.com/news-item/protecting-your-campus-card-program-from-supply-chain-issues/

Reply on Twitter 1471130425431052293 Retweet on Twitter 1471130425431052293 Like on Twitter 1471130425431052293 Twitter 1471130425431052293
campusidnews CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) @campusidnews ·

A dining services push at the @UBuffalo is reinforcing the utility of self-service checkout. @CBORD is improving the food service experience using the GET app, as well as Nextep kiosks and Oracle’s Micros Simphony POS.

https://www.cr80news.com/news-item/kiosks-self-service-tech-streamline-campus-food-service-u-buffalo/

Reply on Twitter 1470778858509004800 Retweet on Twitter 1470778858509004800 Like on Twitter 1470778858509004800 1 Twitter 1470778858509004800
touchnet TouchNet @touchnet ·

Did you miss our recent webinar? No worries - watch it on-demand. Leaders from @NAU and the @UAlberta joined Ryan Audus, Touchnet, and Andrew Hudson, @CR80News, to discuss innovative mobile services and the future of mobile tech in higher ed. Watch now: https://bit.ly/31RFyLn

Reply on Twitter 1470420193734283265 Retweet on Twitter 1470420193734283265 1 Like on Twitter 1470420193734283265 Twitter 1470420193734283265
Load More...
Contact
CampusIDNews is published by AVISIAN Publishing
315 E. Georgia St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
www.AVISIAN.com[email protected]
Use our contact form to submit tips, corrections, or questions to our team.
©2023 CampusIDNews. All rights reserved.