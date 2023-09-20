ColorID’s UX Tech event explores campus ID impact on user experience

We all want great user experiences for our cardholders and our system administrators, and advancements in technology are making this more possible than ever before. New credential and reader technologies are transforming the campus ID and with it the campus.

The event is hosted and sponsored by UC Irvine, and will take place at the UCI Student Center. The one-day agenda will bring together a group of higher ed and industry experts to explore ideas for modernizing access and payment transactions.

Specific topics include:

Mobile credentials for Apple and Google Wallets

Emerging reader technology

Cloud-based identity management

Trends in identity verification

Dr. A. Michael Berman, Retired CIO California State University, will keynote the event along with featured speaker, Stephenie Haldane, HID Global’s VP End User Business Development- PACS. The two will provide insight on trends in higher education and global markets.

ColorID’s Danny Smith, Todd Brooks, and David Stallsmith will address dive deeper into how these technologies can improve life for everyone at your institution.

UX Tech 2023 will be held at the UCI Student Center on Thursday, November 2nd, 2023 from 8:30 am - 4:30 pm.

There is no cost to attend, but space is limited so Register Now.