Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Menu
close
FEATURED
PARTNERS
UX Tech event logo

ColorID’s UX Tech event explores campus ID impact on user experience

UC Irvine to host the free November 2 event focused on mobile, reader, and identity management advances

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Sep 19, 2023  ||   ,

We all want great user experiences for our cardholders and our system administrators, and advancements in technology are making this more possible than ever before. New credential and reader technologies are transforming the campus ID and with it the campus.

The event is hosted and sponsored by UC Irvine, and will take place at the UCI Student Center. The one-day agenda will bring together a group of higher ed and industry experts to explore ideas for modernizing access and payment transactions.

Specific topics include:

  • Mobile credentials for Apple and Google Wallets
  • Emerging reader technology
  • Cloud-based identity management
  • Trends in identity verification

Dr. A. Michael Berman, Retired CIO California State University, will keynote the event along with featured speaker, Stephenie Haldane, HID Global’s VP End User Business Development- PACS. The two will provide insight on trends in higher education and global markets.

UX Tech speaker photos

 

ColorID’s Danny Smith, Todd Brooks, and David Stallsmith will address dive deeper into how these technologies can improve life for everyone at your institution.

UX Tech 2023 will be held at the UCI Student Center on Thursday, November 2nd, 2023 from 8:30 am - 4:30 pm.

There is no cost to attend, but space is limited so Register Now.

 

Related posts:

slider HIDmobile 1HID Global, ASSA ABLOY talk mobile credentials Default ThumbnailTransact Mobile Credential will now work on HID physical access readers HID mobileVandyHID's NACCU session offers campus insights into mobile HID HeadquartersHID promotes Tim Nyblom to new, expanded higher-ed focused role
|| TAGS: ,
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

RECENT POSTS

Sheridan College onecard banner
Sep 21, 23 / ,

Interview: Sheridan College onecard manager details hugely successful mobile credential rollout

At the start of the fall term in 2022, the Sheridan College onecard office rolled out its new Mobile onecard. The Canadian institution serves 27,000 students across its three campuses in Ontario, so launching a project of this magnitude required careful planning and a well-orchestrated marketing effort to ensure success. CampusIDNews spoke with Aesha Brown, […]
University of Minnesota Twin Cities mascot
Sep 21, 23 /

Treasure hunt sends students in search of mascot’s lost campus card

At the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the mission is to find Goldy’s U Card. On each of the institution’s three campuses, one of the mascot’s U Cards is hidden. Each undergraduate student that finds a card will receive a $100 reward. Finding the cards will not be easy. To help in the hunt, three […]
UX Tech event logo
Sep 19, 23 / ,

ColorID’s UX Tech event explores campus ID impact on user experience

We all want great user experiences for our cardholders and our system administrators, and advancements in technology are making this more possible than ever before. New credential and reader technologies are transforming the campus ID and with it the campus. The event is hosted and sponsored by UC Irvine, and will take place at the […]
CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
Twitter

CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) Follow 267 515

CampusIDNews

Join us, @NACCUorg, and @TouchNet to explore how campus card programs can successfully navigate the sales and procurement process. Join the webinar on June 6, 2 pm EDT. https://go.touchnet.com/l/652093/2022-05-18/lsndq

Webinar: Learn how the University of Arizona uses campus cards, mobile ordering, kiosks, lockers, and robots to revolutionize campus dining. April 7, 2-2:30 EDT. Register Now at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7821245544009488910?source=campus-id

Load More...
Contact
CampusIDNews is published by AVISIAN Publishing
315 E. Georgia St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
www.AVISIAN.com[email protected]
Use our contact form to submit tips, corrections, or questions to our team.
©2023 CampusIDNews. All rights reserved.