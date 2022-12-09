Skip to content

Penn State uses online photo submission ahead of re-carding

Penn State is enabling students, faculty and staff carrying older versions of the id+ card to use online photo submission to assign new ID photos. The online photo submission push comes ahead of a university wide re-carding event planned for this spring.

According to an official university release, at the heart of the re-carding is the planned move to a mobile credential, and with reader infrastructure on campus now matching that new technology, new contactless credentials will be needed as well.

Anyone who received a new id+ card after May 10, 2022, will not need to receive a new credential. The re-carding effort marks the first time since 2004 that Penn State has reissued its id+ card.

Photos were accepted between November 7 and November 23, with new id+ cards planned for distribution during re-carding events at each of Penn State’s satellite campuses during the spring 2023 semester.

Five re-carding events have already taken place this fall at the Dickinson Law, DuBois, Great Valley, Shenango and Wilkes-Barre campuses. 

The university offered three primary means to submit a new ID card photo. The preferred method was through the Transact eAccounts Mobile app. 

Students who chose this method first download the Transact eAccounts Mobile app from the App Store or Google Play, search for Penn State and click the SSO (single sign-on) login screen. Students then enter their Penn State user ID to authenticate your device, and finally upload the updated ID photo.

Penn State community members were also able to use the Transact eAccounts web portal, or visit their campus’ id+ Office to have an updated photo taken by card office staff.

Photo submissions must adhere to the following guidelines: 

  • Shoulders and head directly facing the camera. 
  • Eyes open. 
  • Background is plain and neutral.
  • Photo is in color and without filters. 

Hats, sunglasses, hand gestures, and inclusion of other people within the photo are not accepted. The photo should not be cropped. 

Email notification will indicate whether the photo is approved or if another photo should be submitted. 

Late photo submissions uploaded after the November 23 deadline were not accepted or printed on the new id+ card. Additionally, the university requires a vetting document, or government-issued ID if submitting a photo after the deadline.

