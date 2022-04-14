Penn State issuing new contactless campus cards

Penn State University is issuing a new contactless campus card to its campus community. Called the id+ card, the new credential will not only bear a new card design, but will also incorporate several new contactless features for payment and access control that are expected to create a more user-friendly experience on campus.

According to an official university release, the new contactless cards will align with modern-day usage and payment trends, enable faster, encrypted transactions using Penn State meal plans, LionCash declining balance funds, and door access.

Penn State students will be able to use their ID cards on campus and at businesses where accepted. Penn State will also continue to install additional contactless card readers to underpin the new credentials.

Readers with the same contactless symbol shown on the back of the new id+ card will provide contactless payments and access.

“Campus life is changing for students in higher education,” says John Papazoglou, associate vice president for Auxiliary and Business Services at Penn State. “The updated campus card will help Penn State create a secure, seamless digital campus experience for the 21st century.”

One of the card’s great new features has to do with credentialing. “Students will be able to use their id+ cards to open digital locks and tap to pay for purchases,” says Papazoglou. “This new contactless technology adds convenience and additional safety for our students.”

Incoming students and new employees will be the first groups to receive the new id+ card. The University is planning a re-carding process for all current students, faculty and staff. Details of the re-carding process will be announced as the implementation dates are confirmed.

The id+ card will also support the university’s preferred name policy, and feature resource contact info for key student support organizations.

“The new id+ card design reflects recent updates to AD 84: Chosen Identity Policy, which allows the campus community to utilize their chosen and/or preferred name rather than their legal name so that they can ultimately be who they need to be in and across the Penn State community,” says Brian Patchcoski, assistant vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion in Penn State Student Affairs. “The card also features a variety of resources that our Penn State community members may utilize in furthering our collective support and community engagement, while also uplifting a key symbol of pride in our community — the Nittany Lion.”