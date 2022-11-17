Skip to content

Top 5 benefits of distributed issuance for campus cards

By Renee Henry, Product Marketing Manager, Entrust

Why should you consider distributed issuance for campus cards? Because your IDs are the most tangible connection between a school, its students, and its faculty. In this evolving, fast-paced environment, when convenience and speed are of utmost priority, enrolling and issuing student ID cards can present a real challenge. The traditional card issuance process that provides each student their personalized card often results in long wait queues, creating an unpleasant experience for students and faculty.

Fortunately, Instant ID issuance software (formerly TruCredential) enables you to reimagine your card issuance program. The distributed issuance ID card solution uses locally installed software to capture data, print, and issue technology-rich student ID cards anywhere on campus and on-demand using ethernet-connected card printers.

The secure software integrates seamlessly with access controls and other systems on your campus, making it easy, efficient, and practical to meet the needs of tech-savvy, multitasking students and staff. Distributed issuance for campus cards delivers greater system flexibility, allowing more customized solutions to meet campus needs.

Here are the top 5 benefits of distributed issuance for campus cards:

1. Secure

Fraud risk makes security a concern, and a securely connected campus starts with trusted identities. A well-designed issuance security architecture keeps your data and systems secure throughout the issuance process with software that installs easily on your existing secure servers.

Our Trusted Platform Module enables you to store and manage user certificates and keys and establishes an encrypted, secure connection between the issuance software and the ID card printers. Our patent-pending secure boot protects the system from outside intrusion to limit malware insertion. Additional tamper resistant card options like custom holographic overlays, tactile impression, and color, tactile printing provide an extra layer of security, firmly placing you in control of your school’s ID Program.

2. Cost-effective

Our secure cloud management solution helps eliminate the need for onsite technical support visits, enabling automated system updates, troubleshooting, and fleet management capabilities. Our card issuance solution is easily scalable, lowers operational and service costs, and minimizes hardware and software costs. Scalability, cost savings, and optimized output make distributed card issuance viable and effective for universities and their students.

3. Innovative

As technology on campus rapidly changes, proprietary hardware and software can make it challenging to deliver seamless one-card experiences. Entrust combines physical and digital into one identity issuance platform that is either on-premises or in the cloud. It can deliver a physical ID and a mobile flash pass instantly, creating multi-use credentials for identification and payment. Instant ID also offers seamless integration with access control systems, letting you encode smart cards, contactless cards, and magnetic stripes on demand. The ability to integrate with agnostic ID card providers enables universities to create a more connected, more efficient ecosystem that simplifies identity, access, and payment at scale across campus systems.

4. Convenient

Many ID software products require station-by-station installation. This approach does not allow you to capture and print anywhere you choose. Our server-based software lets you capture images and demographic data for the ID issuance process anywhere on campus. You can print and issue new, lost, or stolen ID cards at multiple locations or batch print IDs at your convenience. If desired, you can mail cards to students who choose to do remote mobile enrollment. Distributed issuance for campus cards eliminates long lines in the card office, streamlines operations, and empowers staff to accomplish more.

5. Easy

The issuance process is fast, simple, and on-demand. No delays. No waiting for the mail. Students and staff can begin enjoying the benefits of a connected campus experience immediately. Campus ID solutions from Entrust make it easy for you to issue technology-rich cards that integrate seamlessly with access control and other systems on your campus. Manage your printer from the palm of your hand with our printer dashboard – monitor printer status, order supplies, check the cleaning status, update firmware, and contact help. The software is easy to maintain and the plug-and-play nature ensures that no specialized training is required.

