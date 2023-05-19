Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
HID creates Seos cards made of bamboo

May 19, 2023

Identity solutions provider, HID Global has introduced Seos Bamboo credentials made from sustainably sourced bamboo instead of PVC. The credential is part of HID's Seos security solution and is the first in a range of physical access security Eco Cards designed to support an organization's sustainability efforts.

While the new Seos Bamboo credentials have not yet been issued on a college campus the cards do demonstrate a viable, sustainable proof of concept. The bamboo used to create the cards is certified by the Forestry Stewardship Council (FSC), an assurance that the material comes from responsibly managed forests that provide environmental, social and economic benefits.

HID's recent "State of Security and Identity Report" indicates a majority of organizations rank climate and sustainability as corporate priorities. Higher education institutions are certainly no different. As a result, many organizations are now implementing renewable and eco-friendly materials as much as possible, as well as attempting to reduce energy consumption and waste wherever possible.

The major benefit of creating secure access cards from bamboo is that the plant is a renewable resource that grows quickly and requires less water and pesticides than traditional card materials. The initiative also demonstrates HID's continuous pursuit of innovation without compromising security and customer experience.

Other benefits of the new Seos Bamboo credential include:

  • Offers Seos technology for the best in data protection
  • Works with a wide range of access control systems and applications
  • Durable with a three-year warranty
  • TUViT Seal 5 certified
  • Part of the HID Corporate 1000 and HID Elite key programs
  • Secure Identity Object (SIO)-enabled, allowing for multi-layered security beyond the card technology and protecting identity data from unauthorized access.

"Our journey to offer alternative options to plastic cards and badges began 10 years ago with the introduction of HID Mobile Access — a first in the industry," says Martin Huddart, Senior VP and Managing Director of Physical Access Control at HID. "Seos Bamboo offers an additional option for sustainability within the physical access ecosystem, as it supports a more eco-friendly value chain in areas where physical access cards are still required."

Seos Bamboo cards are also a good option for organizations seeking green building certifications. The credentials are in line with internationally accepted bodies including Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), the Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method (BREEAM), and the Zero Waste to Landfill certification.

For more information on the new Seos Bamboo card, visit the HIDGlobal.com.

|| TAGS:
