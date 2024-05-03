Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Menu
close
FEATURED
PARTNERS
Depressed student on bed

Could Penn State’s directory of student assistance programs lead to new URL on campus cards?

The comprehensive list details dozens of options for students facing food insecurity, housing pressures, and more

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   May 03, 2024  ||   

Penn State’s student run news source, the Daily Collegian, published an in-depth list of student resources that could serve as a model for a campus directory of services – from mental health to food insecurity and more.

As card program and auxiliary service professionals, we talk regularly about adding mental health contact information to our student IDs. Static phone numbers and even the service providers that operate them, however, can change, leading to outdated information.

This Penn State list is a reminder that a readily-available online directory should be a part of any efforts to help students struggling with issues on campus. Mental health, food insecurity, and financial pressures each negatively impact a student’s ability to succeed, and they are often intertwined.

A phone number on the campus card may be the quickest route to deliver emergency services such as suicide prevention line numbers, but a printed URL linking to a master services directory should also be considered.

The directory is a deliverable from a larger project entitled Pockets empty, dreams full — at Penn State.

Though the project, the Daily Collegian and other student journalists explored how “financial insecurity can reshape the Happy Valley experience in profound ways.”

Rather than listing a single food pantry or other option, the lists are comprehensive. For food assistance, ten separate options are identified to help students in need.

But it doesn’t stop at food insecurity.

There are seven services available to Penn State students in need of housing assistance, five services offering transportation assistance, and eight options for other financial assistance offerings. A wide range of miscellaneous services are also highlighted such as a source for students needing to borrow professional attire for job interviews, another offering free legal and notary services, and more.

Unlike a static phone number printed on an ID card, an online directory can be updated at any point as services change or new offerings are added.

A phone number may be the quickest – and thus the ideal – route to deliver emergency services such as suicide prevention line numbers, but a printed URL linking to a master services directory should also be considered.

That single additional line of data on the back of a student ID card, could reenforce with students that the institution cares about them as individuals. And crucially, it would be an always at hand reminder that assistance is often just a click away.

Related Posts

|| TAGS:
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

RECENT ARTICLES

University of Pittsburgh Amazon Just Walk Out
May 03, 24 / ,

Students skip checkout lines at University of Pittsburgh autonomous market

In the summer of 2023, students at the University of Pittsburgh began grabbing items from an on-campus convenience store and walking right out the door. Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology powers the store and makes this frictionless experience possible. Using artificial intelligence, sensors, and cameras, it identifies the patron upon entry, tracks selected items, and […]
Depressed student on bed
May 03, 24 /

Could Penn State’s directory of student assistance programs lead to new URL on campus cards?

Penn State’s student run news source, the Daily Collegian, published an in-depth list of student resources that could serve as a model for a campus directory of services – from mental health to food insecurity and more. As card program and auxiliary service professionals, we talk regularly about adding mental health contact information to our […]
CSU Tech Talk
May 02, 24 /

Colorado State looks to leading card program pros to inform mobile credential plan

Colorado State University held an online panel discussion to introduce various constituencies throughout the campus community to mobile credentials. As the campus and CSU system consider a future that could include mobile credentials, the university’s Division of IT brought together a group of industry leaders from three leading institutions. The University of Alabama, Temple University, […]
CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
Twitter

CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) Follow 272 560

CampusIDNews

Attn: friends in the biometrics space. Nominations close Friday for the annual Women in Biometrics Awards. Take five minutes to recognize a colleague or even yourself. http://WomenInBiometrics.com

Feb. 1 webinar explores how mobile ordering enhanced campus life, increased sales at UVA and Central Washington @Grubhub @CBORD

Load More...
Contact
CampusIDNews is published by AVISIAN Publishing
315 E. Georgia St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
www.AVISIAN.com[email protected]
Use our contact form to submit tips, corrections, or questions to our team.
©2024 CampusIDNews. All rights reserved.