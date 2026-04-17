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pickleball party invite

Join the CampusIDNews at Pickleball Lodge, Tuesday evening at NACCU

Help us celebrate our 25th anniversary during NACCU with food, bar, and pickleball (you don't have to play)

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Apr 16, 2026  ||   

CampusIDNews is celebrating its 25th year supporting the campus ID and auxiliary service industry. It would not be possible without all the campus and vendor friends we've come to know over the years, so come out and join us for an evening of fun and camaraderie.  The venue is an indoor pickleball facility with great viewing areas, a bar, and a private room for hanging out. If you play or want to learn, bring athletic shoes and clothes (we will have paddles, balls, and people to help you learn). If you prefer to watch and socialize, come on out for some food and drink.

Tues., April 21 | 6:30-9:30 pm
Pickle Lodge Lunken Landing (indoor facility)*
669 Wilmer Avenue  |  Cincinnati, Ohio 45226

*The location is 8 miles from the convention center. There are multiple Pickle Lodge locations so be sure to specify Lunken Landing.

 

If you can attend, please RSVP to [email protected] with your name and the names of any guests. The more the merrier.

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