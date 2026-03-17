NACCU hotel reservation deadline just days away

The NACCU Annual Conference is fast approaching and the deadline to book your hotel rooms is March 25 at 11:00pm CST.

NACCU has secured special conference rates at two hotels – the Cincinnati Marriott at RiverCenter and the Hotel Covington. According to the association, however, the Marriott has limited remaining availability. All the more reason to book now.

Reservations are managed through the meetNKY Passkey system link. Visit this page at naccu.org and click on the “Reserve Your Room” button.

Hotel Covington

This is a boutique hotel rooted in local history. Originally a luxury department store built in 1907, it has been transformed into a hotel that blends historic charm with upscale comfort and is on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.

Just a 10-minute walk from the convention center, it is surrounded by local dining and entertainment options for your off-hours. The conference's opening reception will be held at the hotel on Sunday evening. For additional convenience, NACCU will be providing a shuttle that will run between the convention center and Hotel Covington during conference hours Sunday through Wednesday.

Rooms are available in two distinct towers, with rates ranging between $165-$185++ per night. Learn more about Hotel Covington.

Cincinnati Marriott at RiverCenter

This hotel is connected to the convention center by skywalk. The room rate is $189++ per night. Learn more about the Marriott at RiverCenter. Availability is now limited at the Marriott.

Conference registration

If you have not yet registered for the conference, take a moment and secure your spot.