NACCU presents Vendor Demo Days on October 17 and 18

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Oct 10, 2024   

For the first time, NACCU is presenting its new Vendor Demo Days event. This virtual program will give members a first-hand look at products from a series of the association’s leading vendor partners. The 30-minute product demonstrations are spread over two days – Oct. 17 and 18 – and will be held via Zoom.

The event is free for NACCU institutional and corporate members. For those that cannot attend the live presentations, recorded versions will be available at naccuTV for future access.

“We created Vendor Demo Days as a benefit to schools who may be going out to bid for a particular product in the next few months or were unable to attend the NACCU 2024 Annual Conference,” says John Ogle, NACCU’s membership experience and education director.

We created Vendor Demo Days as a benefit to schools who may be going out to bid for a particular product in the next few months or were unable to attend the NACCU 2024 Annual Conference.

Companies presenting during Demo Days include:

  • Allegion
  • Atrium
  • ColorID
  • iLOQ
  • Infor
  • Princeton Identity
  • Smarter Security
  • TouchNet
  • Vision Database Systems

During the live event, participants will be able to ask questions of the presenters via interactive chat. Registrants are encouraged to attend as many of the sessions as possible, but you are free to join and rejoin as your schedule permits.

“NACCU is always looking to assist our members in their search for the best solutions for their campuses,” adds Ogle. “Vendor Demo Days is an opportunity to learn about some of our corporate members with whom you may not be familiar.”

Register now to explore a variety of products and services that can elevate your program.

 

REGISTER NOW

 

TAGS:
