ColorID Identity Summit to take place at New York University, July 14-15

On July 14-15, the New York University Kimmel Center will be the location for this year's ColorID Identity Summit. The event agenda explores the latest in identity management, mobile identity, and advanced credential technologies.

Ideal attendees include professionals from higher education, healthcare, enterprise, and other vertical markets who are responsible for identity and credentialing at their institutions.

The event is designed to spotlight real-world experiences and provide practical insight into how organizations are approaching their identity journeys.

“We designed the Summit to explore the full spectrum of identity technologies, including physical credentials, mobile credentials, biometrics, and the platforms that bring them together,” says Mark Degan, VP of Marketing at ColorID.

Moreover, he notes that every organization is at a different stage in its identity journey. So rather than promoting a single technology, they wanted to help attendees understand how these technologies can coexist and evolve over time.

According to ColorID, space is limited so register now.

Real-world insight is key to agenda

The event agenda includes presentations from end users actively navigating credential modernization initiatives, along with leaders from the identity and security industry.

Sessions will focus on identity strategy, operational best practices, mobile credentials, security technologies, and future planning. Additional discussions will cover approaches organizations are using to help fund modernization and migration initiatives.

According to ColorID, this is not a tradeshow or product pitch.

“It is designed to spotlight real-world experiences and practical insight into how organizations are approaching these transitions today and what is next in their identity journeys,” says Degan.

NYU was a natural choice for this year's Identity Summit, because they represent the type of identity transformation many organizations are working toward.

Additionally, there is no charge for event registration. The site – the NYU Kimmel Center for University Life – is located in Manhattan in the heart of the NYU campus.

"NYU was a natural choice for this year's Identity Summit, because they represent the type of identity transformation many organizations are working toward,” says Degan. “Since 2019, NYU has worked closely with ColorID to implement solutions that are more streamlined, efficient, scalable, and future-focused. Their willingness to share both the successes and lessons learned from that journey provides attendees with practical insights that can be applied within their own organizations."

What to expect at the ColorID Identity Summit

Expert Insights from end users and industry partner

Alternative ways to secure funding for credential modernization and migration initiatives

Purely educational sessions without sales pitches

Interactive networking with peers facing similar operational challenges

Industry partners showcasing insights and strategies that attendees can apply to their own environments.​

Speakers and topics:

Hear directly from organizations that actively working to modernize identity within their organization. Learn what worked, what they would do differently, and what comes next. Sessions include: