PERSONA Campus Online evolves to meet changing higher ed access control needs

For nearly 25 years, PERSONA Campus™ Online has helped colleges and universities take a practical first step into electronic access control – especially in residence halls, where security needs are unique and credentials change frequently.

Historically, the security industry focused on the main campus to the exclusion of residence halls, says Patrick Hill, Director of Campus Electronic Access Control for ASSA ABLOY.

“Residence halls present unique access control challenges due to the constant turnover of students, frequent lost credentials, and the need to issue and manage access permissions each semester,” he explains. “We developed this solution to simplify these processes.”

The result is an access management platform that helps housing teams assign, update, and revoke access quickly, while supporting the secure, convenient experience students expect.

PERSONA Campus Online: A modernized platform with more flexibility

A new rollout planned for the latter part of 2026 will build on that foundation. With more than a dozen enhancements, it is designed to give campuses greater flexibility, visibility, and integration options.

The updated version is designed as a cloud-first platform while continuing to support on-premises capabilities. It will remain compatible with ASSA ABLOY IP-enabled locks, Aperio® locks, integrated wired locks, and traditional door hardware already in use across many campuses.

One of the most significant updates is expanded panel options. PERSONA Campus Online will now support Mercury Security panels and controllers.

Key enhancements include tools that can help campus teams simplify daily management, reduce friction for users, and connect PERSONA Campus with more of the systems they already rely on. These include:

Customizable dashboards

Google Map integrations

Elevator control

Visitor management control

Mercury panel integration

Control iD integration

One of the most significant updates is expanded panel support. In addition to VertX and Aero panels from HID, PERSONA Campus Online will now support Mercury Security panels and controllers.

Hill says Mercury support is especially important in higher education because many campus security partners are already Mercury certified. That can make PERSONA Campus easier to specify, deploy, and support within existing partner ecosystems.

The addition of ASSA ABLOY Control iD biometric devices, including iDFace Pro and iDFace Max, also opens new possibilities for higher-security spaces. These facial identification biometric readers can help protect sensitive areas and support locations where carrying a physical credential is inconvenient or impractical, such as athletic facilities or research labs.

A solution that can grow with campus needs

For many campuses, PERSONA Campus is an ideal starting point for residence hall access control. It provides a practical way to address immediate security needs while keeping a path open to more advanced solutions as a campus’ programs grow.

Hill describes PERSONA Campus as an approachable entry point with enough functionality to meet many customers’ immediate needs.

It lets a campus get their feet wet. When they outgrow it, we bring in a partner with a more robust solution that can still communicate with our locks.

“It lets them get their feet wet,” he explains. “When they outgrow it, we bring in a partner with a more robust solution that can still communicate with our locks, giving the campus broader access control capabilities and tools to manage ASSA ABLOY locks.”

That path gives customers options.

Some campuses continue using PERSONA Campus because it meets their needs, while others eventually transition to one of ASSA ABLOY’s access control partners as their security programs become more complex.

“We have 350 to 400 customers, and the vast majority are in higher education,” says Hill. “About half of those have been converted to one of our access control partners over time.”

For the other half, PERSONA Campus remains the right fit – offering enough capability to support residence hall access control without requiring a larger enterprise-level platform.

Support remains a key differentiator for PERSONA Campus Online

While the refreshed platform adds important new capabilities, Hill says the long-term value of PERSONA Campus is also tied to the people behind it – especially the sales and support teams that help customers identify the right path forward.

“I’d say we've got the best support out there when it comes to taking care of our customers and their needs,” he concludes. “That's what people come back to time and time again, and it’s why they stay with us.”