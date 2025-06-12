New facial recognition reader stores 100,000 templates, ideal for dining and athletics

A new facial recognition reader from Assa Abloy’s Control iD line can store 100,000 templates on the device, enabling standalone usage or integration with existing security systems.

In a conversation with CampusIDNews, Jeff Bransfield, Regional Director of Digital Access Solutions for Assa Abloy, introduces the iDFace Max. The new seven-inch facial identification terminal is receiving significant attention for its ability to support multiple deployment configurations.

In standalone mode, it manages access privileges, enrolls users, and authenticates identities without relying on a system of record. Alternatively, it can serve as a reader connected to systems like Genetec, Lenel OnGuard, or Software House CCURE 9000, pulling cardholder databases directly for rapid deployment.

In addition to biometrics, it supports a wide range of contactless and NFC wallet credentials.

iDFace Max is especially suited for environments like athletic facilities, where managing physical credentials is cumbersome. Using facial recognition as the primary credential streamlines access while enhancing security and convenience.

Thanks to its integrated HID OmniKey core, it also supports multiple credential types – including Seos, Prox, NFC wallet credentials, QR codes, PINs, and more.

Transcript

Hi, I am Jeff Bransfield, Regional Director of Digital Access Solutions for Assa Abloy.

We're here this week following up after ISC West. We have a lot of interesting products that we've shown at the show. Now we're at NACCU and talking to campuses and really highlighting one specific product that's getting a lot of buzz.

So Control ID, we launched a new terminal this year called iDFace Max. It's our seven-inch facial identification reader controller. iDFace Max is a transformational technology.

It has the ability to be deployed in so many different flexible deployment modes, meaning I can put this thing out there standalone, have it run all the access privileges, rules.

I can enroll all my users standalone.

I don't need to rely on an access control system of record necessarily.

If we do have an access control system, we can actually hook it in as a reader so that the access control system actually makes those yes/no decisions, but I'm managing the templates on the device and the facial identification on the device.

And then lastly, we have the ability to have a fully native integration to the software OEMs as well.

So, if I'm running a Genetec or a Lenel OnGuard, or Software House CCURE 9000 system, they can literally bring the cardholder database to the terminals directly so that I can deploy tomorrow and I've already got cardholder photos in the system of record.

In they go. It's authenticating their face and we're ready to move forward.

So we're seeing a lot of use cases, especially around the higher educational institutions where athletics facilities, you know, places where managing credentials or lack thereof for credentials is a difficult task to do.

iDFace really gives the ability to just use the human as the credential so they can just walk into the facilities. It's an intentional act of using your face as the credential. It's security and convenience really coming together in those facilities and allowing for flexibility of deployment.

With iDFace Max, the seven inch terminal we're releasing, it also has an HID OmniKey core inside of it.

So I can support all of those contactless credentials as well, whether that's Seos, whether that's Prox, whether that's NFC or wallet credentials. I can support all of those inside that terminal.

So you can have one device at the opening doing facial rec, you can do PIN, you can do QR code, you can have a card, you can have a mobile wallet, etc. It's an extremely powerful device.

So what's really nice about the terminal too is whether it's connected to an access control system of record or it's native integration, or if it's standalone, iDFace Max has the ability to do up to 100,000 faces inside the terminal itself.

It can process 100,000 faces, and you can distribute QR codes to hundreds of thousands more users as well.

If you're connected to an OEM, a software OEM, you're kind of limitless at that point as far as the users that can be pushed down because then the system can manage however many.

If you have access to that terminal or that door, that's when iDFace will actually download the template to the device.

So like with every Assa Abloy product and family that we have, we've got a ton of resources in our sales teams. We've got over 700 people that just represent everything opening solutions.

So if you need door hardware questions, you need door questions, you need decorative handle questions, electronic questions, we've got people on the team that can direct you in the right place.

I would reach out to your local Assa Abloy people, whether that's your campus rep, whether that's your integrated solution specialists, or just go visit our website.

So www.intelligentopenings.com is a great place to start for all the smart stuff on the digital access side.

So I appreciate and look forward to hearing from you.