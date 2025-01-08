Sodexo to launch 100 new unattended c-stores accepting campus card payments

Sodexo’s announced that it will expand its “Food Hive” markets to nearly 100 campus locations by 2026. Food Hives are small, technology-driven convenience stores that offer food and other essentials. They feature extended – or even around-the-clock hours – to serve students when other locations are closed.

The locations are often unstaffed relying on self-checkout and cashless payment technology. Payment options can include traditional debit and credit cards as well as declining balance and other campus tenders.

Sodexo says the Hives align with Generation Z preferences for convenient, health-conscious, and community-centric foodservice options.

Meeting the convenience factor in campus convenience stores

According to Drew Nannis, Sodexo’s Campus Head of Marketing, Gen Z prioritizes lightning-fast and frictionless experiences. This is no surprise given they have grown accustomed to technology in all aspects of their food purchasing. Self-checkout and cashless payments fit the fast-paced schedules of today’s students.

“We know that Gen Z prefers shopping experiences that support their community while getting what they want as fast as possible with frictionless checkout,” says Nannis. “Food Hive delivers just that, fueling stronger campus communities and providing the convenience today’s students need.”

Adding the community touch with Food Hive markets

Beyond convenience, the Food Hive initiative emphasizes local partnerships and inclusivity. Aligning with the Gen Z desire for social responsibility, markets feature products from minority- and women-owned businesses.

The inclusion of locally sourced products benefits smaller vendors who typically do not have access to larger foodservice platforms. For students, it provides an opportunity to support their local communities and connect with businesses they might not encounter through traditional campus dining options.

Variety and healthy options are also a focus if the product offerings. Sodexo’s in-house research initiative, the Quad Squad, found that 57% of students desire variety in their food options, while nearly half (47%) prioritize healthy choices.

Sodexo's strategic rollout

Already a handful of campus Food Hives exist at campuses including Moorehouse College, University of Illinois Chicago, Northern Arizona University, Texas Christian University, and Hamline University.

At the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, the Hive location is open 24 hours per day thanks to the use of self-checkout from late night to early morning. At East Texas A&M, the student center Food Hive location accepts dining Flex bucks as well as card payments.

Sodexo plans to open 30 more during the 2024–2025 academic year. By the close of 2026, more than 100 are expected to be serving students across the country.