New facial recognition kiosks from HID deliver secure self-service access

Flexible, modular design supports ID card readers to enable use cases from hospitality to higher ed
HID and Olea Kiosks are partnering to deliver self-service kiosks that expedite and secure user authentication, check-in, and access. Using facial recognition technology, the devices can rapidly authenticate users in secure facilities and high-throughput environments.
The new devices incorporate HID’s U.ARE.U facial recognition cameras into Olea’s sleek desktop or freestanding kiosks. The HID U.ARE.U system utilizes Paravision facial recognition technology that the National Institute of Science and Technology (NIST) ranks among the best in the market.
Olea’s kiosks have been deployed at the Kennedy Space Center, Universal Studios, Subway, in the CLEAR registered traveler program, and at professional sports stadiums across the country.
Facial recognition technology continues to grow across markets due to its combination of high security and user convenience. Benefits include:
According HID, in addition to their leading facial recognition camera, the kiosk design can also accommodate ID card readers, card printers, fingerprint scanners, barcode scanners, ID document readers, and more.
Markets include education retail, hospitality, banking, healthcare, airport/border crossing, and more. The HID-Olea Kiosks are available now.