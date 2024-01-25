Campus ID News
female student at kiosk

New facial recognition kiosks from HID deliver secure self-service access

Flexible, modular design supports ID card readers to enable use cases from hospitality to higher ed

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Jan 25, 2024  ||   , ,

HID and Olea Kiosks are partnering to deliver self-service kiosks that expedite and secure user authentication, check-in, and access. Using facial recognition technology, the devices can rapidly authenticate users in secure facilities and high-throughput environments.

In addition to the facial recognition camera, the kiosk can also include ID card readers, card printers, fingerprint scanners, barcode scanners, and more

The new devices incorporate HID’s U.ARE.U facial recognition cameras into Olea’s sleek desktop or freestanding kiosks. The HID U.ARE.U system utilizes Paravision facial recognition technology that the National Institute of Science and Technology (NIST) ranks among the best in the market.

HID Olea kioskOlea’s kiosks have been deployed at the Kennedy Space Center, Universal Studios, Subway, in the CLEAR registered traveler program, and at professional sports stadiums across the country.

Facial recognition technology continues to grow across markets due to its combination of high security and user convenience. Benefits include:

  • Authentication in seconds reducing wait time
  • Quick and easy enrollment
  • Irrefutable proof of identity to prevent fraud
  • No ID to carry or PIN to remember as the biometric is now the identifier
  • No Human Intervention or dedicated staff required to check IDs
  • Contactless, touchless authentication minimizing exposure to health risks.

According HID, in addition to their leading facial recognition camera, the kiosk design can also accommodate ID card readers, card printers, fingerprint scanners, barcode scanners, ID document readers, and more.

Markets include education retail, hospitality, banking, healthcare, airport/border crossing, and more. The HID-Olea Kiosks are available now.

 

