Industry transformation, mobile, data to define future of campus card market

Shifting dynamics in the campus card industry was the focus of a recent interview with Adam McDonald, President of TouchNet.

Industry consolidation, the growing demand for mobile IDs, and TouchNet's role in supporting an institution’s goals were key takeaways from his discussion with NACCU’s John Ogle.

Industry transformation

McDonald began by addressing a significant industry shift that occurred with the merger of competitors Transact and CBORD. The consolidation, he says, presents challenges but also creates opportunities for innovation at TouchNet.

“When companies merge, they're generally not going to want to run two platforms indefinitely,” he says. “So that will probably force some change, which we think really drives some opportunity for us.”

Still, he noted that even before the merger, the campus card space was undergoing transformation.

“Schools were interested in looking at new things, and we felt like we had a real opportunity to drive change in the market,” he says.

Mobile IDs the future of campus access

One of the key trends McDonald emphasized was the increasing demand for mobile ID solutions.

“Students are coming to college expecting the technology they grew up to work on campus as well,” he says. “I feel like [mobile] is going to be table stakes here pretty soon.”

He view the technology as a real differentiator, and at a time when enrollment really matters, students are going to make decisions based on that.

Supporting Student Success Holistically

When Ogle asked how TouchNet is addressing institutional goals to enhance student success, McDonald admitted that there is no one silver bullet.

He outlined three critical areas – academic progress, engagement, and financial stability – stressing that TouchNet supports each of these goals through its technology solutions. For example, campus card applications act as “the front door to student engagement,” while payment systems simplify financial processes for students.

Data-Driven Decision-Making

Finally, McDonald highlights the growing importance of data in driving institutional strategies. He says the company’s solutions provide valuable insights by integrating data from payments, campus cards, and other platforms. In a recent article with CampusIDNews, McDonald explored his vision for using campus system data to inform decision making.

“There’s a real chance to help schools drive better student engagement and success with that data,” he concludes.