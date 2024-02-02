Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
data analytics image

Utilizing campus data to inform decision making is key trend for 2024

TouchNet outlines four things for card offices and higher ed administrators to prepare for in the months ahead

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Feb 02, 2024   

In a recent article by TouchNet president Adam McDonald, four trends impacting higher education administrators in 2024 were highlighted. Among the four was “understanding your data and how to use it.”

Recently, EDUCAUSE reported that institutions are beginning to progress in their approach to data. They suggest that the key now is, “converting data analytics into action plans to power institutional performance, enhance operational efficiency, and improve student success.”

McDonald agrees, noting that data cultures are maturing at many institutions as administrators recognize data as critical to outcomes and revenue.

“They are hard at work to generate insights that help refine processes and policies, improve the student experience, save time and effort for staff, and potentially increase revenue while decreasing costs for the institution,” he says.

Data cultures are maturing at many institutions as administrators recognize data as critical to outcomes and revenue

Data is created by the various campus activities such as door access, class and event attendance, transportation usage, purchases, and more. This data can be used for a wide range of purposes, from assessing space utilization in campus buildings to piecing together the life of students to better understand and serve their needs.

In a separate piece, TouchNet highlights that the discussion typically focuses on service improvements, like analyzing the busiest dining hall times to adjust staffing and food production levels.

“But ID system data also provides information on a larger scale, such as the hourly and daily use of buildings, rooms, and other spaces on campus,” the report notes. “Administrators can look at this data when making decisions on whether to maintain, renovate, lease, or possibly sell a space on campus.”

When it comes to collecting, analyzing, and putting data to use, an institution’s approach will vary based on its size, infrastructure, and type of institution.

McDonald stresses that the key is to get started, and the ID card system is a key piece of the puzzle.

“Work with your committee of campus stakeholders to develop goals, strategies, and tactics to enhance your institution through data-informed decisions,” he says.

Three other trends highlighted for 2024, include the continued rise of mobile technology, the barrage of new regulations, and attempts to address the ongoing staff turnover on campus.

 

RECENT POSTS

Penn State Apple Watch serves as mobile ID+card
Feb 09, 24 /

Penn State mobile credential to serve as primary ID across all campuses

Penn State University is undertaking an ambitious project to replace magnetic stripe readers and implement mobile-first technology at its 20-plus campus locations. According to the university, “all residence halls, administrative facilities and academic buildings at every Penn State campus will be compatible with the mobile id+ card by the summer of 2025.” The university first […]
Cyber physical security convergence
Feb 08, 24

Navigating the future of higher education security: The role of cyber-physical security convergence

By Michael Harris, Vice President of Sales for the Eastern US, Alert Enterprise Higher education institutions are facing unprecedented challenges in managing campus security. With a myriad of disparate security solutions, homegrown databases and technologies that seldom integrate smoothly, campus security teams are often left grappling with inefficiencies and vulnerabilities. The need for a streamlined […]
Mag stripe card cloning

St. Louis University dorms dump ID card for brass keys following card cloning incident

While most institutions are eliminating physical keys in favor of cards and mobile credentials, Saint Louis University (SLU) was forced to make the opposite move. This comes after a student illegally cloned a valid ‘master’ card and used it to access another student’s dorm room. According to an article in SLU’s student newspaper, the student […]
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News)

CampusIDNews

Feb. 1 webinar explores how mobile ordering enhanced campus life, increased sales at UVA and Central Washington @Grubhub @CBORD

Join Jeff Koziol and Robert Gaulden from @AllegionUS as we explore how mobile credentials and proptech are changing on- and off-campus housing.

